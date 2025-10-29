Apostle Abraham Lamptey Sparks Reactions With Energetic Dance to Medikal’s Song at Public Event
- Apostle Abraham Lamptey sparked reactions after dancing energetically to Medikal's song at a public event
- The video showed Apostle Lamptey enjoying the moment, dressed in a sleek suit, surrounded by attendees
- Ghanaians reacted online, with some defending his enjoyment of life, while others found it surprising
Apostle Abraham Lamptey, a prominent figure in Ghana's religious community, has sparked reactions after being caught dancing energetically to worldly music.
In a viral video spotted by YEN.com.gh, Reverend Abraham, the Founder and Senior Pastor of the Believers House of Worship, decided to show his dance moves to hundreds of people at a public event.
The video featured Apostle Lamptey, who celebrated his 60th birthday on October 25, 2025, in a sleek dark suit with a bow tie, moving rhythmically to the music.
The setting was adorned with chandeliers and festive decorations with elegantly dressed attendees.
Surrounded by women in glamorous gowns, he appears thoroughly enjoying the moment, dancing to Medikal's song "Shoulder," featuring Shatta Wale and Beeztrap KOTM.
Who is Apostle Abraham Lamptey?
Apostle Abraham Lamptey was born into a Muslim family. He was initially named Ibrahim Odartey, the seventh of 25 children and grew up in a family with a strong military background, as his father was a Warrant Officer Class One.
He attended various schools, including Adiembra Primary, Aboome, and the Apenkwa Presbyterian Primary, before completing his first cycle of education at Mamprobi Ebenezer School.
Rev. Lamptey’s ministry is deeply rooted in the values of love, peace, humility, and service. According to him, his motto is to give meaning to life, one soul at a time, and he is committed to empowering people through his teachings.
He has been married to Rev. Mrs Gloria Kafui Lamptey for over two decades, and they are blessed with three biological children and five adopted children.
Rev. Lamptey usually emphasise the importance of involving family in ministry, making it an integral part of his life.
Watch the video of Apostle Abraham dancing below:
Apostle Abraham Lamptey's dancing stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.
@King_Qay said:
"Before God, he's a man. Let him enjoy life."
@Nanaezze stated:
"The other apostles must hear of this."
@ahafia_ga commented:
"This year de3 Shatta Wale pepper we BHIM natives paaa."
@EmmaHighlander said:
"Wow. Most beautiful thing I have seen today."
@Amun_Darko
"Ebi ga pastor way he go do this. They never change."
Abraham Lamptey opposes charging for gospel events
YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Rev. Abraham Lamptey disapproved of charging patrons to attend worship events.
Speaking at the launch of his annual event, Art of Worship, he stressed that worship events meant to encounter God should remain free of admission fees.
Rev. Lamptey, who has been organising Art of Worship for 16 years, argued that placing a price tag on such spiritual encounters contradicts their true purpose. His comments come amid ongoing struggles in the gospel music industry with securing sponsorship, raising questions about the financial aspects of religious gatherings.
