2024 Okaikwei Central NDC Parliamentary Candidate, Baba Sadiq, has grabbed a second wife

He married software developer Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah, known on social media as Tech Diva

The newest couple held a plush Islamic marriage ceremony, and their wedding videos have garnered reactions online

Entrepreneur and politician Sadiq Abdulai Abu, popularly known as Baba Sadiq, has married a second wife, Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah, in an Islamic wedding.

Details about the marriage ceremony are sketchy; however, YEN.com.gh understands it came off over the weekend (October 24-25, 2025).

An Instagram blogger, Dagaati Girl, shared a video online to congratulate the Okaikwei Central National Democratic (NDC) and Zulaiha, a software developer and Executive Director of Divaloper.

Baba Sadiq marries Zulaiha Dobia as his second wife. Photo source: @tech_diva_zu

Baba Sadiq's 2nd wife dances at wedding

In the video, Zulaiha, also known as Tech Diva on social media, was dressed in a peach and green coloured lace dress. She complemented her looks with a headgear and a hand fan that matched her dress.

She danced in a procession with some ladies in similar green outfits, who looked like her bridesmaids. Zulaiha received much applause from the ladies as she danced.

Watch the video below:

A second video shared by the blogger showed the beautiful bride dressed in a red outfit, adorned with ornaments. People around her sprayed money on her as she danced excitedly.

Watch the video below:

Another video posted by the TikTok account, @amarscent, showed the bride in another outfit dancing.

Baba Sadiq's marriage and other issues

The emergence of the videos of Baba Sadiq's wedding with the Tech Diva comes after many weeks of rumours about his marital life.

A few weeks before Baba Sadiq lost his bid to become the Okaikwei Central MP, there were online whispers that Sadiq was having troubles with his first wife, Adiza Ibrahim a.k.a. Kuburah Diamonds, after getting another woman pregnant.

See the Facebook post below for commentary about the situation:

The rumours went down around the time of the 2024 elections and resurfaced after the declaration. It later emerged that Sadiq had settled matters with his wife, Kuburah Diamonds, whom he married in 2016.

Baba Sadiq and his wife, Kuburah Diamonds, sit with smiles at their wedding in 2016. Photo source: Chantelle Asante

The wedding with Zulaiha thus brings a sense of finality to the saga.

Reactions to Baba Sadiq's 2nd wedding

The videos have caught attention online. While some congratulated her, others wondered if it was a wedding or only a naming ceremony.

Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh gathered.

Zee_inspires38🧠🫂🇬🇭❤️☪️ said:

"My name ❤❤ congrats 🎊 🎈🎉🍾.May yours be among the best 🥰🥰🥰."

Bint’s Essentials:Tamale: said:

"Congratulations, Dobia. May Allah bless your new home and grant you all your silent prayers 🥰🥰😍."

Fatheema Zarah said:

"Mrs confirmed, congratulations Tech Diva❤️❤."

bossladycrafty said"

"She just got married?"

goodmorninglina said:

"Some of you can gossip eeeee! Did u need to ask this question?"

talatat28 said:

"Hahaha, Zulaiha, you shock people oo chaii I love this chaii."

Big-J❤️ said:

"Oh, I thought she’s already married to Baba Sadiq oo."

