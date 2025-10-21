Ghanaian TikToker and soldier Mando, known on social media as Whizper, tragically passed away on October 20, sparking an outpouring of grief across social media

The popular content creator curated a social media following after sharing videos of himself on peace keeping missions in countries including Lebanon and Ethiopia

News of Mando’s death sparked sorrowful reactions on social media, with many colleague soldiers and friends sharing tributes to him

A young Ghanaian TikToker and soldier, Mando, also known as Whizper, has sadly passed away, stirring sadness on social media.

Popular young Ghanaian TikToker and soldier, Mando, reportedly dies, stirring sadness online.

Mando had gained popularity on TikTok over his soldier-themed content as a member of the Ghana Armed Forces.

He served his followers with content surrounding his life as a soldier, serving on missions in various parts of the world.

In videos seen by YEN.com.gh on his TikTok page, Mando travelled on peace keeping missions to Lebanon, Addis Ababa in Ethiopia and other parts of the world.

Below is a TikTok video shared by Mando showing off his travels.

Young TikTok soldier Mando passes away

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, TikToker Asabea Goddina announced the tragic passing of Mando.

She stated that she spoke with him on October 19, only to be informed that he had passed away on October 20.

"I’m never tired of you, I never got tired of praying for with you. Just yesterday we spoke ooo, what happened?? @Whizper🔥 of all the promises you made to me, there was nothing like death as part so what happened??" she stated.

Following her post going viral, other friends and Ghana Armed Forces colleagues of Mando confirmed his death, mourning him in several social media posts.

Below is a TikTok video mourning Mando's death.

Reactions to TikTok soldier Mando’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the tragic death of Ghanaian TikTok soldier Mando.

LAMBO😌🤭💛 said:

"Buddy you’ve hurt me ooh🥹🥹😭 Francis you’ve really done me bad. The space you’ve left can never be filled. It’s way too much for me🥹 if only this could be a lie. You promised you would conquer this and I would see you soon. I’ll love you forever my love. Rest easy🕊️💙."

Yaa 🦋yaa❤️ wrote:

"💔Journey well to your maker Francis . This is soo hard to believe."

Asabea_goddina commented:

"You broke your GA. You got my life shattered. You tore me into pieces. We spoke yesterday you said everything was fine only to get a call this morning that you’re gone. What about the promises?😭😭😭💔💔💔💔."

Dominict-jay said:

"Rest well Mando till we meet again, you were a nice soul, you will forever be in our hearts bro 😭😭😭😭💔💔💔. God be with you at where you are now bro 🙏🙏🙏."

Astratina wrote:

"How should I type RIP? Dear Kwabena, you didn’t do well. Yesterday night we didn’t talk, please Francis reply my messages."

Asabea_goddina commented:

"You decided to join mom. You left your GA all alone after all the promises you made to me. You broke me Blue baby. You got me shattered😭😭😭😭😭😭."

Ghanaian TikToker Seguwah Official passes away at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

