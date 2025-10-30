A military man was captured physically assaulting two civilians at a pharmacy in Burma Camp, Accra

Many have wondered what could happen to him after he was arrested, and what sanctions he could face

Another military man shared some possible punishments that the soldier could face in the future

A video of a military man physically assaulting two civilians at a pharmacy in Burma Camp, Accra, has got many calling for justice on social media.

After the video went viral, the Military Police of the Ghana Armed Forces reportedly arrested the suspect on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

The soldier who assaulted two civilians at a pharmacy in Accra could lose his job as punishment for what he did.

Several netizens have wondered what sanctions would be meted out to him for assaulting civilians, to deter other soldiers from doing the same in the future.

In a Facebook post, Barnabas Nii Laryea shared parts of a conversation he had with a military personnel on what could happen to the soldier who assaulted civilians.

The person said the suspect, after his arrest, would face the law, adding that there is little to no possibility that the suspect would still be a soldier by the time the process ends.

"He will be charged and court-martialled or handed over to the civil police for it to be handled the civil way. But in both ways, it will take a miracle for him to have his job back."

Meanwhile, the female customer whom the soldier assaulted is reportedly the daughter of a former Provost Marshall of the Military Police.

According to reports, her father is said to currently a Brigadier General with the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC).

Reactions to possible punishments for military man

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Barnabas Nii Laryea on social media. Read them below:

Richard Mensah said:

"Aboowa...and go smell the pepper more."

Isaac TK Sawer wrote:

"This guy en house people no try kraaa give am oooo. Eish!"

Ephraim Raphsody said:

"There norrr squad start Dey release infor😂😂😂. The day your matter go come social media errr, there you go know how to mind your business 😂,"

Ruth-Maria El-Roi wrote:

"Agye the whole armour of God!😑. Ah… let me go and sit at the back and count my GHS65.00 333rr… 😫😫."

Gockel Kobbie Seyram Ashun said:

"There’s one thing we all should learn, err, people may be walking around casual, but they are from powerful and great families. It doesn’t matter where they are working or the situation they find themselves in. Let’s learn to treat people well without knowing where they belong, the family they come from or their educational background. Like the man who assaulted the Lady and the shop attendant knew this or controlled his anger or whatever, he wouldn’t be in this situation now."

Belinda Dzifa Kpordotsi wrote:

"Hmmmmmmmmm. Every day when I pray, I tell God to affect the decisions I make, and so it applies to all persons I know, because a decision taken in a second could destroy one's life forever. Just look at what this may cause him, " it will take a miracle", they say. I pray a miracle happens and he learn from this. God keep having mercy on us and direct our paths always. Amen 🙏."

Mc Proff Gerromzy said:

"I noticed she would be affiliated with military or other security services the moment she started taking the video, and how she reacted. She was someone who knew more about security, so she wanted evidence first. So, like if it were not the CCTV saf, she would’ve gotten her evidence."

Egali Gati Caleb wrote:

"In this life, the precious gift you can ever have is remaining calm whenever you're angry. Anger can make you lose what you've used years to build."

A suspected Ghana military man is going viral after assaulting a pharmacy assistant and a customer.

