Ghana-Based Foreigner Expresses Frustration Over Unrelenting Traffic
- A foreigner vented on TikTok about Ghana’s constant traffic, claiming it tested her patience daily
- She humorously noted that traffic was always present, whether it was morning, afternoon, or evening
- Ghana’s road congestion crisis was linked to rapid population growth and insufficient infrastructure development
A foreigner in Ghana has expressed her frustration with one aspect of the country that should concern many, even locals.
In a TikTok video, an obroni, going by the username @youadoremunchkn, sparked comments after she vented with anger over the constant traffic in the country.
Obroni shares frustration with Ghana traffic
While sitting in her vehicle, presumed to be stuck in traffic, she stated that the country's congestion problem tests her patience every time she is in a car, regardless of the time of day.
"One thing that Ghana will teach you is patience. Let me tell you, because my patience is tested every single time I get in the car. Every time. It never fails. Because you know what there always is in Ghana? Traffic," she said.
She humorously noted that whether it's morning or night, there is always some form of rush-hour traffic she has to contend with, from the morning commute to people heading home from work.
In her words:
"Always traffic. It doesn't matter where you're going, what time of the day you're going. You're going at 8:00 AM? You're going to meet the morning traffic. You're going at 12:00 in the afternoon, like people aren't at work? You're going to meet afternoon traffic. You're going at 4:00 in the afternoon?"
Watch the video of her complaining below:
Ghana's road congestion crisis
According to the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), about 70 per cent of major roads in Accra are congested during rush hours, with motor speeds dropping below 21 kilometres per hour.
One of the major causes of congestion is the ratio between population growth and infrastructural development.
The population of Accra has grown by 35 per cent over the past two decades, but the same cannot be said of the road infrastructure, which has worsened the congestion crisis.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2022 Report, the mental toll of prolonged traffic exposure leads to stress, frustrations, and a decline in quality of life.
Obroni's traffic complaint in Ghana sparks reactions
YEN.com.gh collected some reactions from netizens who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.
Limevibes stated:
"Ghana is currently under construction. 😂"
kwabnii shared:
"I thought leaving at 3pm would be okay... NOPE."
Reality4Grooming commented:
"I always try to arrive earlier for an appointment but traffic makes me fall into the scheduled time. It’s normal. 😂"
