A young Ghanaian lady has become an inspiration to many after she opened up about her journey to becoming a lawyer and a skincare entrepreneur

Law and skincare might seem opposites, but a young lawyer is making a strong case for herself, proving that with determination and grit, succeeding in both industries is not an impossible task.

Amanda Edinam Ahiadormey, a young Ghanaian lawyer, in a desire to address skin concerns coupled with her passion for innovation, is making strides in both fields as a lawyer and a skincare entrepreneur.

Speaking in an interview with YEN.com.gh, the founder of Summer Skin, an organic, vegan, and cruelty-free skincare brand, has opened up on her journey to becoming a lawyer and an entrepreneur.

In a trip down memory lane, the 26-year-old indicated that becoming a lawyer meant getting the opportunity to advocate for fairness and justice, especially speaking up for those who are often overlooked.

"I studied law because I have always been passionate about justice, fairness, and amplifying the voices of people who are often overlooked. To put it simply, I have always wanted to make a difference, and I thought that being a lawyer would equip me to do just that," Amanda explained.

Amanda Ahiadormey: Balancing law and skincare

Amanda shared that her inspiration to start a skincare business came from a personal experience during the COVID lockdown period, where she struggled with skin issues, a situation which led her to experiment with body butters and scrubs.

It was during that period that she realised that her skincare routine actually turned out to be effective, guiding her decision to turn her personal use products into a business and share them with the world.

"I grew up hating body products because I always thought that they were too heavy or too oily. During the COVID lockdown, my skin got so bad, and in a bid to fix it, I stumbled upon the concept of body scrubs and body butters. I decided to make lightweight natural skincare products with ingredients I could trust.

With time, I realised how much I looked forward to my self-care routine, using the butters and scrubs I’d been experimenting with at home. I decided to share my amazing creations with the world."

On the issue of running her business alongside pursuing her legal career, the University of Ghana alumnus mentioned the importance of effective time management.

With this, the 26-year-old also stated that having a strong support system to help her when she is busy with her legal work was crucial.

"It’s not always easy, but it comes down to serious time management and a strong support system. Law sharpens my mind; skincare fuels my creativity. I carve out structured time for each, and I happen to have a very supportive family and friends who help out greatly with operations when I am tied up with legal work. Plus, I have my mother, who always keeps me on my toes."

During the initial phase of building her business, the young lawyer also faced some challenges at the initial stages, such as securing funding, increasing visibility, and providing education about her products.

"The biggest challenges were funding, visibility, and education. I have had to invest heavily in branding, storytelling, and packaging to build a brand that people can trust. It has also been challenging explaining to people why they need to make the switch to natural skincare. On the operations side, sourcing consistent-quality raw materials was also a learning curve. I have had to learn how to deal with vendors and disappointment and delays, which I strongly dislike. Thankfully, I have had support from the Ashesi University Centre for Entrepreneurship, which has helped me overcome a lot of these hurdles."

Amanda Ahiadormey discusses her business vision

Quizzed on the future of her skincare business, Amanda outlined her vision, where she hoped her company would grow and become a major player in the skincare industry.

"In five years, I see my brand stocked in major retail outlets across Africa and abroad. I see us with a strong e-commerce presence, exporting authentic Ghanaian skincare to the diaspora, and collaborating with hotels, spas, and wellness centres. Most importantly, I see us empowering women in our supply chain, especially shea butter producers in Tamale, to benefit from the value addition of their hard work."

Amanda also discussed her choice to remain committed to pursuing her law career while simultaneously managing her business.

