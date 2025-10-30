Scanty SZN, a Ghanaian YouTuber and influencer, shared how a driver took his trotro and never returned

He stated that even though they reported the incident at the Police Station, they never set eyes on the driver or the vehicle again

Social media users who saw the post also shared similar experiences, while others comforted Scanty over the unfortunate incident

Ghanaian influencer Scanty SZN narrated how a driver they gave a public vehicle, popularly called a trotro, disappeared with it, and they never saw him again.

According to Scanty SZN, they gave the trotro to the driver to work with it so he can give them daily sales. However, the driver did not return after the first day of work, and they never heard from him.

Scanty SZN narrates how a driver fled with their trotro on the first day it was given to him.

"Today is exactly 6 years since we gave a trotro to a driver to work and bring daily sales. He went to work the first day and vanished with everything. Neither the driver nor the car has been seen to date. He vanished with everything."

In a post on X, Scanty SZN indicated that they reported the missing trotro at the Lakeside police station. He added that efforts to find the vehicle did not yield much, so they gave up on the search.

'The issue is still at Lakeside police station to date. All efforts proved futile, so we just gave up. Today, Snap reminded me with a video of us at the police station from 6years ago."

Netizens react to missing trotro story

Social media users who saw the post shared similar stories or comforted Scanty SZN. YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post Scanty SZN shared on X. Read them below:

@_Azumadeen said:

"My twin bro experienced a similar situation about 3 years ago. Ablekuma Trotro Station. I got mad respect for him cuz he moved on so simply."

@RichyDonPapa wrote:

"That’s why, if you’re handing over a trotro to someone, always go to the station union office and register it officially. They can also assign you a vetted, credible driver. That way, no one can just disappear with your vehicle."

@Thedeyder said:

"But if you get me a Vitz, I can work with it for you. I’m a UPSA student, though and also have a valid license if you don’t mind helping, boss."

@evils_only wrote:

"Did you sign a contract with the driver before you gave him the car to drive? Did he bring any of his relatives, a Ghana card, and did you take pictures or do a video of him? This is what you people forget to do. You should have done this after everything; you were supposed to go to the police."

@gakenkeyisadrug said:

"Most drivers in this country are not honest. Imagine giving out thirteen (13) cars to online drivers, and 11 of them disappoint you. Some of the drivers can hit a car and run away, leaving it there. Then the police will call you out of nowhere because of someone's mistake 😭."

@BennonHeffner wrote:

"The prodigal trotro driver will return one day😂😂."

@WALIUT3NIIBA said:

"Now how you go support somebody 🤣🤣."

Scanty SZN discloses he earns just $9 from over 2 million YouTube views.

Scanty SZN talks about his YouTube earnings

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Scanty SZN gave details of how he earned only $9 from one of his trending videos despite surpassing two million views.

The YouTuber explained how audience location, language, and content type affect revenue.

Many Ghanaians were amazed and wondered how over two million views could yield such low earnings.

