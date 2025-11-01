The China City Mall, which opened in May 2025, was destroyed by a massive fire on October 30

Footage showed the mall's transformation from a bustling shopping centre to a ruin engulfed in smoke

Ghanaians took to the comments to air their opinions about the likely cause of the fire outbreak at the China City Mall

An emotional video capturing the stark contrast between the vibrant opening of the Santasi China City Shopping Mall and its devastating aftermath has sparked reactions online.

The before-and-after video of the China City Mall in Kumasi sparks emotions on social media.

The footage, shared by Skylens GH on X, vividly illustrated the mall's sad transformation from a bustling commercial hub to a smouldering ruin following a catastrophic fire on October 30, 2025.

The China City Mall was only opened in May 2025 but was unfortunately razed to the ground, together with its goods therein. The incident sent workers and shoppers fleeing for their lives.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) is yet to determine the cause of the fire outbreak but has launched an investigation into the matter.

At the scene were personnel of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to help with recovery efforts.

China City Mall: Before and after moment

The video sharing the contrast began with aerial shots of the mall's grand opening, showcasing a scene of celebration and anticipation.

The newly constructed two-story structure, adorned with red decorations and bustling with activity, stood as a symbol of economic growth and community development in Kumasi's Santasi neighborhood.

Cars filled the parking lot, and crowds gathered, eager to explore the array of shops offering home accessories, electronics, and groceries.

However, the narrative took a tragic turn as the video transitioned to the "after" scenes. The once-pristine building is now a skeletal remnant, its roof collapsed and walls charred, with thick smoke still rising from the debris.

Watch the before-and-after video below:

Reactions to fire outbreak at China mall

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@iamogidigidi suggested:

"The arrival of the China Mall branch in Santasi was perceived as a direct threat to established retailers like Melcom and Palace Mall. By aggressively slashing its prices, China Mall drew customers away from its competitors, which significantly impacted their business. Given this intense competition, the recent incident appears to be a calculated, if not predictable, outcome."

@quequu wrote:

"No insurance company will look at all these risks and still sign them up. If they have one, then probably they were buying something significant considering the risk. In fact, so many things are at play here."

@johnstoni commented:

"I really hope they had insurance. Feel bad for the insurance company though if they did have insurance."

@Callme__El said:

"Went to the newly built one along the Katamanso- Armahia stretch and immediately understood why these “Canopies” easily burn."

Kumasi Mayor, Richard Kwasi Ofori, hugs a female Chinese national affected by the fire at the China City Mall in Santasi.

China City Mall: Kumasi Mayor consoles Chinese staff

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Richard Kwasi Ofori, the Kumasi Mayor, went to the China Mall when the news of the disaster broke out.

In a video shared on X, the mayor was spotted consoling a female Chinese national who shed tears following the fire that consumed the mall.

The woman kept wiping her tears and was standing close to him. Richard Kwasi Ofori then held the woman with his right hand and pulled her closer, trying to console her and stop her tears.

