A young Ghanaian lady is unhappy with the treatment she received from two companies where she could do her national service.

The young lady said she would not do the mandatory service again, but rather focus on her two existing businesses and start another one

Social media users who watched her video shared varied thoughts on the lady's issue in the comment section

A young Ghanaian lady who is due for her national service said she will not do it again after two companies failed to give her a slot.

The young lady who sounded frustrated said she would rather venture into other businesses where she has an interest.

In a video on X, the unhappy young lady explained that she was posted to a government agency in Accra, an organisation, so she moved from where she used to be to Ghana's capital city.

However, when she went to the government agency, they told her there was no place for her and asked her to go for reposting. She had a backup plan, which involved a private company. So, she started reaching out to the company, but according to the lady, the private entity is feigning ignorance.

The lady said she would not stress to find a company for her national service anymore, but would rather focus on her two existing businesses and venture into poultry farming.

"The place I was initially posted to said they can't take me because the place is full. Meanwhile, the private company with which I signed a contract are pretending not to know me. So I feel like this is not for me, so I'll just fund my two businesses that I already have and venture into poultry farming because I like that."

"I won't waste the whole four years in a university just to come and beg a company to do my service. Then, after that, I have to search for a job. I'm going back home. Accra is not for me. I wouldn't have to rent and shop for groceries," she added.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to lady's complaint about NSS

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@TeoRanchoddas said:

"I understand her, but only 2 rejections and you’re done? Okay."

@ewoenam_honu wrote:

"All of you praising her, I hope you know the National Service Certificate is mandatory if you have to apply for a state job or access government scholarships."

@lykspringroll said:

"Many people feel NSS is mandatory, and they need to stop everything and do it when posting comes. But no one should ever quit their job to do ÑSS, that one year can even be ur business breakthrough."

@the_dsk wrote:

"Charley, make we collaborate on the poultry farming. Ma mind Dey. Anybody get en socials?"

@Larmiebillions said:

"The system in Ghana here will break your spirit if you’re not over-determined. I say over-determined cause in the proper sense there should be more job opportunities for fresh grads to actually get, but then due to kululu, they will rather place you somewhere their kids won’t go."

@Jude44588810 wrote:

"The company is rejecting her because they are up to capacity. Is it the case that the NSA does not communicate with companies before they post personnel? Someone coming to render service, or in other words, learn on the job, are they saying there is nothing for her to learn ??"

@AkwasiPong5080 said:

"LoL, I had a similar issue, but I tried a 3rd time and that was the charm. It is always safe to have a backup. Yes, having your own business is good, but it is also good to know that at every month a specified amount comes into your account."

NSS personnel recount her first-day experience

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of an NSS personnel went viral after she shared her experience on her first day at work.

In a TikTok video, the lady showed how gracefully she and her colleagues were received when they arrived.

