Ghanaian business mogul, Osei Kwame Despite, has got many talking on social media about his recent automobile purchase

The wealthy man bought himself an electric Bugatti scooter to match his $3.3 million Bugatti Chiron, which he bought in 2022

The colour of the electric scooter is the same as the Bugatti Chiron he bought as his birthday gift

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Despite Group of Companies CEO Osei Kwame 'Despite' has got social media in a frenzy after releasing his latest electric Bugatti scooter.

Reports suggest that the Ghanaian business mogul bought the scooter to match his $3.3 million Bugatti Chiron, which he bought for himself in 2022 as a birthday gift.

Osei Kwame Despite unboxes his GH¢31,000 electric Bugatti scooter. Photo credit: @cdrafrica

Source: Twitter

In a video, two men carried the scooter in a box to the Despite Automobile Museum, where they unboxed it. The video showed some features of the scooter inscribed on the box before taking the item out.

A man who could be Osei Kwame Despite was present during the unboxing. The footage did not show his face but focused on the new two-wheeler that had been added to the collection of luxurious cars.

When the scooter was removed from the box, another man fixed it and made sure all the screws were tight enough, after which a full video of the scooter was taken for people to see how it looks.

The colour of the electric scooter is the same as the Bugatti Chiron, which he bought for himself in 2022 as a birthday gift.

Reports suggest that the wo-wheeler cost GH¢31,000. However, a few people shared screenshots of the cost of some electric scooters from the Bugatti website. The cost from the website starts from $899 to over $1,500.

Others explained that Osei Kwame Despite possibly added all the taxes he paid to get the electric scooter to Ghana to the cost involved. It is not known how much tax he paid on the electric scooter he purchased.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Despite's electric scooter purchase

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @cdrafrica on X. Read them below:

@Spreadtruth77 said:

"This one if we vex we all fit buy."

@Jerrysonautwrks wrote:

"How does this info add any value to our lives, though?"

@Azontobliss1 said:

"Oh, this one dier @KwabzAsenso go fit buy some."

@RMadrid_Tactic wrote:

"Okay, we have heard you."

@NanaHermit said:

"Oh, a fit buy."

@Theesamuelll wrote:

"It was a gift from his son 🤣🤣."

@justjhay_xx said:

"Eii people get money oo."

@Kal_Michaels wrote:

"Hmmm, it won’t matter in heaven, but I must still have some here."

@__mutiyaa said:

"May God keep blessing Ibrahim Mahama 🤲🏽."

@_mylex_ wrote:

"Poverty be disease true true cos why the hell are u posting this?"

@PoundsterlingDr said:

"I start dey sell cassette!"

Cheddar flaunts GH¢4.9m Rezvani bulletproof car

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the founder of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, flaunted his GH¢4.9 million Rezvani bulletproof vehicle.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions. Some fancied the vehicle, while others advised Cheddar to use his wealth for something.

Source: YEN.com.gh