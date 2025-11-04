A Ghanaian man who sweeps for a living abroad has shared some life lessons that have gotten many reactions online

He urged Ghanaians abroad to be hardworking, emphasising that laziness will not suffice abroad

His message has generated many reactions, with some suggesting he return to Ghana since he is now old

A Ghanaian man living abroad is making waves for the life lesson he shared in a viral TikTok video.

In the video, the elderly man is seen sweeping for a living while offering advice against laziness.

“Cleaning is my work. This is better than stealing. Laziness will not help you. You cannot live here if you are lazy,” he said.

His story has generated mixed reactions online, with some saying sweeping abroad is better than working as a security guard in Ghana.

Many have since compared the kinds of jobs Ghanaians do abroad to what they could have been doing back home.

The video on TikTok has generated a lot of reactions.

paasage wrote:

"That is good better than, security officer in Ghana."

kuaku wrote:

"My pride wouldn't allow me😏"

Victor Richest Arhin added:

"That is abroad for you😭😭"

s0 it is wrote:

"He makes more than 50,000gh per month and no one should under estimate him 👍."

Swissman wrote:

"Please at this age come and relax yourself 🫠🫠🫠🫠"

Ghanaian abroad returns home, father in tears

A Ghanaian woman is trending after she decided to surprise her father by returning home unannounced.

Known on TikTok as @_juttaaaaaaa, the lady shared a video showing herself in high spirits, seated in a living room and relaxing with other relatives who helped her pull off the surprise.

She then disclosed that her father was unaware she had returned home, making the moment all the more special.

As her father sat in the living room, the young lady walked in holding a box, apparently a gift to celebrate her dad on his special day.

The elderly man froze in his seat when he saw his daughter in person, whom he thought was far away on foreign shores.

The lady then went down on her knees to give her father a warm embrace, while he was still trying to come to terms with the fact that she had come home.

Overwhelmed with emotion, the elderly man shed tears upon reuniting with his daughter.

The video concluded with the elderly man joining his daughter and other relatives to dance and celebrate the occasion.

In the video's caption, the lady expressed her joy over the moment, adding that these were the times she and her family had waited patiently for.

“I hesitated posting this video because this was such a sacred moment for my family, but I feel like the world needs to see what happens when you surrender your family into the hands of El-Shaddai. The peace you enjoy is tremendous, not because everything is perfect, but because we know who ultimately is in control,” she wrote.

The emotional video, which highlights the strong bond the lady shares with her family, had garnered over 2,000 likes and 20 comments at the time of writing this report.

Ghanaian woman abroad laments struggles of life

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian woman, known on TikTok as hair_boss, who opened up about her struggles after leaving behind her flourishing businesses in Ghana to pursue work abroad.

In a heartfelt video posted on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, Akushika, a former banker, recounted how she once lived comfortably in Ghana, running a successful hair and jewellery business alongside her banking job.

Her ventures, she said, provided her with a stable and fulfilling lifestyle before she decided to move to the United States in search of “a better life.” However, she now regrets that decision.

