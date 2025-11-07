An alumnus of Mfantsipim has promised each representative an iPhone 17 for winning the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz

Following his alma mater’s win, the businessman directed the boys to visit his iPhone shop to collect their brand-new devices

The boys have generated much excitement, which several people have channelled into gifts, cash, and even travel opportunities

A proud old boy of Mfantsipim had initially promised to gift Benjamin Kwodwo Annim of the school's team an iPhone if the school won, due to his exceptional performance.

In a follow-up video, after the boys beat St. Augustine's and Opoku Ware School, the proud old boy and businessman extended his gift of iPhone 17s to all three representatives.

In the video, which excited many, he asked the boys to visit his phone shop, AppleStreet, in Kumasi, to collect their new devices in acknowledgement of their success.

Aside from the iPhones, several groups, individuals, and institutions, including the government, have shown support in various ways after Mfantsipim became a four-time NSMQ winner, mirroring successes in 1999, 2014, and 2024.

They are now tied with Prempeh College and St. Augustine’s College, who also have four titles each. Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC, Legon) remains the most successful school in the competition, holding eight titles.

"We want to tell them that we are super proud of them", the old student exclaimed with joy.

“They should pass through AppleStreet for their iPhone 17 Pro Maxes. It is a soft work.”

Watch the TikTok videos of the Mfantsipim old boy extending his generosity to the 2025 NSMQ winners below:

What did 2025 NSMQ winners Mfantsipim receive?

For their prize package, Mfantsipim received GH₵70,000 (approximately $6,500) in cash, insurance for the contestants, and scholarship packages.

Part of the prize money went to the school, part to the contestants, and part to their trainers.

The contestants and their school also received additional prizes worth over GH₵5,000, in addition to other sponsored items.

All three Mfantsipim boys were also awarded a free trip to Dubai, during which they will be accompanied by one teacher.

Speaking in an interview with JoyNews, the Vice President of the Mfantsipim Old Students Association threw a friendly challenge to PRESEC, Legon, indicating that its record would be broken.

He also boldly emphasised that Mfantsipim would return next year to win the 2026 trophy in celebration of the school's 150th anniversary.

OWASS contestant Stephen Baah honoured by NSMQ

YEN.com.gh also previously reported on the inspiring story of Stephen Apemah-Baah, the National Science and Maths Quiz star from Opoku Ware School (OWASS).

Stephen, who represented his school from Form 1 to his final year, leading them to three consecutive finals, has earned nationwide admiration for his dedication and brilliance.

In recognition of his exceptional performance in the contest, despite being unable to claim the coveted trophy, the NSMQ awarded him a trophy and a cash prize of GH₵5,000.

