Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's son has warmed hearts after a video of him at a public event went viral.

This comes as he attended the GJA Awards in Kumasi, where a female journalist tried to interact with him at the event

This is the first time in 29 years that the GJA Awards have been held outside Accra

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II graced the 29th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards ceremony held in Kumasi on November 8, 2025.

Also in attendance was President John Mahama, as well as other government officials.

Otumfuo’s son, Oheneba Nana Kwaku Duah, however, caught the attention of many as he too attended the event.

A video, which has gone viral and was sighted on the TikTok page of @tina_news_gh, captured the moment he arrived at the event.

As he entered the building, a female journalist tried to get a close shot but noticed that Otumfuo's son was walking at a fast pace.

It was then that she tried to engage him in a conversation by politely telling him that he was walking too quickly. Oheneba Nana Kwaku Duah then looked in her direction and smiled broadly at her before continuing his walk.

The journalist, noticing that he had her attention, tried to initiate a conversation, however, Oheneba Nana Kwaku Duah acted shy, smiled and waved at her,and continued walkin

The adorable video had racked up over 66,000 views at the time of writing the report.

Otumfuo's son at public events

Over the past few months, Oheneba Nana Kwaku Duah has been sighted at public outings, with the notable one being the 13th wreath-laying ceremony and memorial service for the late Ghanaian president, Professor John Evans Atta Mills, at the Asomdwe Park in Accra on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

Oheneba Kwaku Duah arrived at Asomdwe Park with the Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Member of Parliament for the North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and another unidentified individual who conversed behind him.

The annual event was held to honour the memory of the late former president, who died at 68 on July 24, 2012, at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra while he was still serving his first term in office after winning the 2008 general elections.

Many important political figures, including Vice President Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and others, attended the public event.

The late Professor John Evans Atta Mills's siblings, his only son, Sam Kofi Atta Mills, and his beautiful wife, Michelle Nash, were also in attendance at the event.

Otumfuo's son goes to school in Maybach

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s son, Nana Opoku Ware, got all eyes on him at the Ghana School of Law campus as he arrived to class in a Maybach.

Opoku Ware headed a convoy of luxurious vehicles containing executives of the Students Representative Council (SRC) of the Law School ahead of their swearing-in ceremony.

The Asantehene's son was elected President of the SRC in April when he overcame stiff competition from four other candidates.

