Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's son was a guest at the 29th GJA Awards held in Kumasi

An incident, which has since gone viral, showed the moment a security officer was insisting on searching Otumfuo's son.

It took the intervention of another security officer to intervene and ensure that Otumfuo's son was given access to the hall

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's son, Oheneba Nana Kwaku Duah, is trending in the wake of the 29th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards ceremony held in Kumasi.

For the first time in 29 years, the event was staged outside Accra and was held at the Jubilee Hall.

Otumfuo’s son Oheneba Nana Kwaku Duah attends GJA Awards. Photo source: @tina_news_gh

Source: TikTok

An incident, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @tina_news_gh, captured the moment he arrived at the event.

As he made his way to the hall, a plainclothes security officer, who stood at the entrance holding a handheld metal detector wand security scanner, slowly approached Oheneba Nana Kwaku Duah, gesturing at him to raise his hand.

Oheneba Nana Kwaku Duah, however, declined the request, but he came into close contact with the security officer, who, on the other hand, seemed poised to carry out his duties.

It was the intervention of another officer in uniform, who tapped his colleague on the shoulder and gestured to him, before he moved out of the way to allow the King's son into the hall.

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated a lot of reactions, with many sharing their views on the incident.

Watch the video below:

Otumfuo's son spotted at public events

Oheneba Nana Kwaku Duah, in recent months, has made several public appearances, with the most recent being the 13th wreath-laying ceremony and memorial service for the late Ghanaian president, Professor John Evans Atta Mills, at the Asomdwe Park in Accra on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

The annual event was held to honour the memory of the late former president, who died at 68 on July 24, 2012, at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra while he was still serving his first term in office after winning the 2008 general elections.

Many important political figures, including Vice President Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and others, attended the public event.

The late Professor John Evans Atta Mills's siblings, his only son, Sam Kofi Atta Mills, and his beautiful wife, Michelle Nash, were also in attendance at the event.

Otumfuo’s son, Oheneba Nana Kwaku Duah, makes a rare public appearance and praises his father at the Mining in Motion Summit. Photo source: @opemsuoradio, @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

Otumfuo's son's public appearance stirs reactions

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video shared their opinions on the incident.

supa_66 stated:

"He said “I’m Otumfuo’s son”watch his lips well"

mawutueni_david stated:

"Why is his complexion different from the other kids? Does it mean he has a different mother?"

Quofi:

"Was he going to search Otumfuo’s son?"

ONXLAND opined:

"Somebody almost lost his job if not for patience."

maaadwoa233 added:

"Someone tell the GJA president that the nonsense he displayed in front of Nana Addo last year, if he does it to Otumfuo, we won’t like it."

Otumfuo's son goes to school in Maybach

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s son, Nana Opoku Ware, got all eyes on him at the Ghana School of Law campus as he arrived to class in a Maybach.

Opoku Ware headed a convoy of luxurious vehicles containing executives of the Students Representative Council (SRC) of the Law School ahead of their swearing-in ceremony.

The Asantehene's son was elected President of the SRC in April when he overcame stiff competition from four other candidates.

Source: YEN.com.gh