Latifa Teiya Fuseini, 2025’s Overall Best Graduating Student, overcame doubts after completing her LLB at KNUST

She considered alternative career paths before her parents' support encouraged her to pursue law despite challenges

Latifa credited her success to the unwavering encouragement whose lessons she applies to date

Latifa Teiya Fuseini, the Overall Best Graduating Student of the Ghana School of Law for 2025, has shared how she once doubted her success before entering the Ghana School of Law.

Latifa Teiya Fuseini, the 2025's Overall Best Graduating Student, shares her initial doubt concerning the Ghana Law School. Image source: @latifa/X

Source: Instagram

During an interview, Latifa recalled that she had to overcome significant doubts right after completing her LLB at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Lawyer Latifa speaks about entering law school

Latifa Teiya Fuseini was among the batch of new lawyers officially called to the Bar on Friday, October 10, 2025.

According to her, she was at a significant crossroads due to the daunting pass rate for the Law School entrance exams. She claimed that, as a result, she was left with uncertainty about continuing her legal studies.

Right after schooling at KNUST, she narrated how she began exploring alternative career paths. She disclosed that she had considered pursuing a master's degree or exploring fields outside law.

However, thanks to her parents' unwavering support and encouragement, she was able to press forward. She disclosed that she was reminded about her potential with assurance that she was more than capable of succeeding.

"My parents just encouraged me. They just told me that I could definitely do it. So that's, that's just what happened," she said.

It is worth noting that Latifa Teiya Fuseini is the daughter of Alhaji Alhassan Bashir Fuseini, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Sagnarigu.

She went on to attribute her success to the support of her parents and her circle of friends. She emphasised that having serious-minded peers during group sessions was invaluable to her journey.

Watch the video below:

Latifa crowned best graduating student at Call-to-Bar

Latifa's achievement marked the third consecutive win in just 14 years, bringing the total number of times a KNUST-trained lawyer has received the coveted award to nine, further solidifying the institution’s legacy of producing top-tier legal professionals.

In addition to the John Mensah Sarbah Award, she was also honoured with the Conveyancing Award, which recognises excellence in preparing legal documents for property transfer.

This recognition places her among the top legal minds in the country, making her an inspiration to aspiring lawyers across Ghana.

Reactions to Lawyer Latifa's success story

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

Takyi Emmanuel questioned:

"So after LLB, you still have to write another entrance exam? I care to know."

Stefano Di said:

"The outcome of good parenting... Hmmm."

Abdulai Yakubu commented:

"Never say never until it's over. We are proud of you, sister."

Okai Blessing wrote:

"I’m inspired. Congratulations, Teiya Esq."

Ernest Gyamfi commented:

"Serious Friends indeed."

A Ghanaian man questioned the relevance of law compared to science amid Call to the Bar celebrations. Photo credit: DKB GHANA. Image source: X

Source: Twitter

Ghanaian man bashes Ghana's Call-to-the-Bar culture

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Ghanaian man trended on social media after delivering a humorous rant claiming the legal profession was overrated compared to science.

He mocked the 'Call to the Bar' ceremony and argued that science was based on facts while law relied on opinions, which are not factual enough.

The man, who later admitted to being jealous, congratulated law graduates but insisted science remained superior.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh