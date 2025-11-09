A Ghanaian lady shared her experiences travelling visa-free or with minimal visa stress to several countries

A Ghanaian lady shared her inspiring travel journey, showcasing how she was able to visit several countries visa-free or with minimal visa stress using her Ghanaian passport.

A Ghanaian lady shares how she travelled to multiple countries with just her Ghanaian passport.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the young Ghanaian traveller walked her followers through her travel experiences.

Her experience proved that even with what some may consider a 'weak' passport, it's still possible to explore the world with ease.

Ghanaian lady travels to visa-free countries

The young lady highlighted several countries where she was able to travel without a visa or with a simple visa-on-arrival process.

According to her, she travelled to the Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, and the islands of Mauritius visa-free, showcasing the simplicity and ease of travelling with a Ghanaian passport.

She also shared her experiences in Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Ethiopia, where she either paid a small fee or received a visa on arrival, emphasising how accessible these countries were.

Additionally, the travel enthusiast mentioned Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, and Sao Tome, where she was able to visit visa-free, further proving that there are numerous opportunities for Ghanaians to travel with minimal hassle.

Countries like Gambia, Senegal, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Togo, Benin, and Nigeria also appeared on her list, all of which were either visa-free or had electronic visas, making travel much easier.

She encouraged fellow Ghanaians to explore these possibilities and not be deterred by the perception of a "weak" passport.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to visa-free travel comment for Ghanaians

The video has gained traction online, with many expressing their excitement about the potential for easier travel, even with limited passport power. The Ghanaian lady concluded her reel by reminding her audience that travel can be more accessible than many think.

See some of the comments below.

Maamy said:

"Let’s appreciate GH passport. 🥰🥰🥰. Well done baby girl."

Melody-Bobby stated:

"Visa-free nu meaning I will not pay anything except my plane ticket anaaa."

Prynz Nabil wrote:

"You're living the dream, girl. Enjoy your travel across the world."

Agyemang185 commented

"Chaiii, show us how to plan these trips oo. The real cost involved. Flight cost, hotel cost, cost of transport to the places you visited in the Philippines, and cost of food. Total cost of one country visit."

