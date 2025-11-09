Ghanaian Passport Power: Lady Travels Visa-Free to Philippines, Singapore, and More
- A Ghanaian lady shared her experiences travelling visa-free or with minimal visa stress to several countries
- She highlighted countries like the Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, and Mauritius, where she travelled visa-free
- The travel enthusiast encouraged Ghanaians to explore visa-free opportunities and not be discouraged by passport limitations
A Ghanaian lady shared her inspiring travel journey, showcasing how she was able to visit several countries visa-free or with minimal visa stress using her Ghanaian passport.
In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the young Ghanaian traveller walked her followers through her travel experiences.
Her experience proved that even with what some may consider a 'weak' passport, it's still possible to explore the world with ease.
Ghanaian lady travels to visa-free countries
The young lady highlighted several countries where she was able to travel without a visa or with a simple visa-on-arrival process.
According to her, she travelled to the Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, and the islands of Mauritius visa-free, showcasing the simplicity and ease of travelling with a Ghanaian passport.
She also shared her experiences in Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Ethiopia, where she either paid a small fee or received a visa on arrival, emphasising how accessible these countries were.
Additionally, the travel enthusiast mentioned Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, and Sao Tome, where she was able to visit visa-free, further proving that there are numerous opportunities for Ghanaians to travel with minimal hassle.
Countries like Gambia, Senegal, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Togo, Benin, and Nigeria also appeared on her list, all of which were either visa-free or had electronic visas, making travel much easier.
She encouraged fellow Ghanaians to explore these possibilities and not be deterred by the perception of a "weak" passport.
Reactions to visa-free travel comment for Ghanaians
The video has gained traction online, with many expressing their excitement about the potential for easier travel, even with limited passport power. The Ghanaian lady concluded her reel by reminding her audience that travel can be more accessible than many think.
Maamy said:
"Let’s appreciate GH passport. 🥰🥰🥰. Well done baby girl."
Melody-Bobby stated:
"Visa-free nu meaning I will not pay anything except my plane ticket anaaa."
Prynz Nabil wrote:
"You're living the dream, girl. Enjoy your travel across the world."
Agyemang185 commented
"Chaiii, show us how to plan these trips oo. The real cost involved. Flight cost, hotel cost, cost of transport to the places you visited in the Philippines, and cost of food. Total cost of one country visit."
Ghanaian lady shares cost for visa application
YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Ghanaian woman shared a detailed cost breakdown for applying for a Spanish student visa.
In a video, she explained that acquiring a passport costs approximately GH₵500, while document legalisation, including police reports, birth certificates, and school certificates, can cost up to GH₵1,200 per document, totalling GH₵3,600 for three documents.
She also highlighted other expenses, such as medical insurance, which ranges from €200 to €500, and proof of accommodation in cities like Barcelona or Madrid.
