Ghanaian Man’s Food Nightmare: Live Worms Found in Meal From Food Vendor, Video Trends
- A Ghanaian man shared a video expressing disgust after reportedly finding live worms in his food
- In the video, the man's tone shifted from excitement to horror as he discovered worms in the fish
- Ghanaians reacted, with some sharing similar experiences and advising against ordering from vendors
A video of a man sharing a concerning review of the food he had ordered has sparked reactions on social media.
The Ghanaian man, identified as Ray-Ankrah, expressed his utter disgust after apparently discovering live worms in the food he had purchased from a local food vendor.
He had planned to enjoy his meal, unaware of what awaited him. As seen in the video, he had ordered a local dish from the vendor, only to find some worms in the fish.
Upon discovering this, his tone shifted from delight to horror. His video captured the worms moving around the fish he had bought with the dish.
"The food is full of worms. It has killed me!" he wailed.
Watch the video on X below:
FDA warns against food vendors
This comes after the Ghana Food and Drug Authority (FDA) warned citizens against patronising street vendors who do not have a permit.
Roderick Daddey-Adjei, the Deputy Executive Officer of the FDA, disclosed that the street vendors are issued licences to sell on the street; therefore, if a vendor does not have a permit, it is unsafe to buy food from them.
According to the FDA data, consuming unsafe food has resulted in the loss of 33 million healthy life years annually.
“Shatta Wale spends GH¢50K before every interview": Sammy Flex explains what it takes to maintain a brand
In his words:
“You must ask vendors if they have a health certificate. Also, check if they have the street food vendor permit. Don’t patronise food from those who don’t have it. It means that we don’t know where their food is coming from.”
Reaction to video of worm-infested meal
YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.
@bunyasirh stated:
"Mine was fried yams and fish."
@Curtizpakar commented:
"You ate half of the fish already, bro."
@eric_amidu wrote:
"Masa, you need dewormer!"
@decarlogh said:
"This thing happened to me last year. I couldn’t say anything. I just drew their attention, got up, and left. I never went back."
@sexy_tsoobi wrote:
"Stop eating outside deɛɛ nfa ooo. Just don’t eat from any joint."
FDA says Dadesen could pose health risks
YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the FDA had cautioned Ghanaians, particularly mothers, about the dangers of traditional cooking pots, known as 'dadesen,' which could contain toxic levels of lead.
Anita Owusu-Kuffour, the Eastern Regional Manager of the FDA, disclosed that local artisans often mixed lead into the metal to soften it during manufacturing, posing serious health risks to families who use it.
Owusu-Kuffour emphasised that prolonged exposure to lead could result in cancer, kidney failure, and neurological disorders and cautioned against using non-stick cookware, which can release chemicals.
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined YEN.com.gh in May 2025. He has over six years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@yen.com.gh