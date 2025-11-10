The Ghanaian government reduced the ordinary passport fee by 30%, from GH₵500 to GH₵350, effective November 13, 2025

The Ghanaian Government has officially announced a significant reduction in the fee for ordinary passport applications.

The Ghanaian Government confirms that the 30% passport application fee reduction would take effect by November 13.

YEN.com.gh reports that starting Thursday, November 13, 2025, the cost for applying for an ordinary passport will be reduced by 30% from GH₵500 to GH₵350.

Foreign Affairs Minister announces passport cost reduction

The applauded announcement was made by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs, through his social media post on Sunday, November 9, 2025

In his X post, he wrote:

"New Passport Application Fee of GHS350 (a 30% reduction) comes into effect this Thursday, November 13, 2025. For God and Country."

This fee reduction follows earlier statements by the Minister, who had hinted that such a change would surely take place sometime in November 2025. However, this confirmation has marked the final approval and implementation.

Many Ghanaians rejoiced in this change because of the substantial decrease in the cost of passport procurement.

The decision also comes after the Cabinet approved the reduction in April 2025 as part of a broader initiative aimed at reforming passport services.

The reform is expected to improve the accessibility of passports for Ghanaian citizens and make international travel more affordable, particularly for ordinary citizens who may have found the previous fee challenging.

See the confirmation post of the Minister below:

Ghanaians react to the new passport reduced cost

The announcement has been welcomed by many citizens, who view the reduction as a step toward enhancing Ghana's international connectivity while making it easier for individuals and families to travel abroad.

Some of the comments are below.

@GeeNxt said:

"Masa, someone is going to pay millions to travel outside the country. This passport fee reduction means nothing to him... Do something better. You say you have reduced passport fee... Masa."

@Richness1919 wrote:

"But how can we get a pasport without a birth cert, because birth cert has been short across the country?"

@Mr_Grunitzky stated:

"Should we have to pay for passports in the first place?"

@1BongoIdeas commented:

"You may hate him, buh you still gotta admire his competence."

@KwasiAgyei wrote:

"This is awesome Sam… good job."

@Mawunya_ commented:

"In fact this government is really working, Ghana is finally working again."

A Ghanaian lady shares how she travelled to multiple countries with just her local passport. Photo credit: Cycytravels (TikTok).

Source: YEN.com.gh