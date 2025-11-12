Ghanaian woman Naa Adoley shared her candid opinion on the Samuel Aboagye DNA test saga, sparking debate

Adoley stated she would allow the DNA test but demanded a strict condition of her husband’s commitment

Ghanaians reacted with mixed opinions, with some defending Adoley’s stance while others criticised it

A Ghanaian woman has sparked mixed reactions online with her candid take on the ongoing Samuel Aboagye DNA test saga. This has become a contentious family dispute that has gripped the nation.

Taking to her X page, the social media user, identified as Naa Adoley, shared her perspective in a post that has since garnered widespread attention from social media users.

The late Samuel Aboagye with his wife, Abigail Salami, on vacation abroad. Photo source: @abigailsalami7

The saga began following the tragic military helicopter crash on August 6, 2025, which claimed the life of Samuel Aboagye, a prominent Ghanaian figure, who is survived by his wife, Abigail Salami, and two daughters, one of whom he had during his marriage to her.

The Ghanaian government requested DNA samples from the daughter shared by Aboagye and his wife to aid in identifying the remains of crash victims.

This request sparked a family dispute, with Aboagye’s relatives accusing Salami of reluctance to cooperate, fueling speculation and tension.

Ghanaian lady speaks on Aboaye's DNA saga

Into this heated narrative stepped Naa Adoley, whose post responded to an earlier question by another X user about why some women might resist DNA testing.

A Ghanaian woman sparks debate with a bold stance on DNA testing in Samuel Aboagye saga. Photo credit: Samuel Abogye, Abigail Salami. Image source: Facebook

Adoley wrote:

“I don’t think women are ‘running away’ I personally feel it’s disrespectful for my man to want to have a DNA test on our child. But will I allow? Yes! To prove a point!! But you’ll sign an undertaking stating that you’ve lost both of us forever.”

Her statement blended defiance with a willingness to comply under strict conditions. This struck a chord with many Ghanaians and opened a floodgate of reactions.

See Adoley's post on X below:

Comments on Aboagye's DNA test saga

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who saw Adoley's comment on X. Some of the comments under her tweet are below.

@BennonHeffner stated:

"My wife will only know I did a DNA test when the result is negative."

@iamCharis7 wrote:

"Your husband's remains needed to be tested using your child's DNA so he can be identified, and you used no. You call this 'not running away.'"

@3tw3Nsuo said:

"This your defense dierrr. Everyday we Dey here: 'Yes, I will do it but you’ve lost us forever', 2-factor authentication line b3n so nie. Ma ex tell me same thing na there a see sey me den that babe nor go go far."

@SarfoBenedict1 commented:

"Men want assurance. He can't just take her word for it."

Samuel's sister breaks silence amid court case

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the late Samuel Aboagye's sister broke her silence after reports emerged of her family's issues with the deceased's widow.

In an emotional TikTok post, Sarah Aboagye grieved the loss of her brother following his tragic death in August.

Samuel Aboagye's sister's emotional post triggered sad reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

