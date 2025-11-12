Samuel Aboagye's sister has broken her silence amid the alleged court case pertaining to a DNA test involving the deceased's second child

In a video, the August 6 helicopter crash victim's sister, Sarah Aboagye mourned her late brother's tragic demise

Samuel Aboagye's sister also shared some emotional family moments with her relatives after her late brother's recent final funeral rites

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Sarah Aboagye, the sister of the August 6 helicopter crash victim, Samuel Aboagye, has broken her silence amid the alleged court case involving her late brother's wife, Abigail Salami.

Samuel Aboagye’s sister, Sarah, mourns her late brother amid the court case between her family and his wife over a DNA test. Photo source: @hon..samuel.aboag, @abigailsalami7, @ohemaa.sarah.aboa

Source: TikTok

On Tuesday, November 11, 2025, reports emerged that the late Samuel Aboagye's family had dragged the deceased's US-based wife to the Obuasi District Court.

According to Kumasi-based radio station Angel 96.1 FM's court correspondent, the dispute between the late politician's family and wife pertained to a DNA test for the deceased's daughter.

The Angel FM reporter claimed that the issues arose after the government of Ghana requested DNA samples from immediate family members to identify the remains of the victims of the tragic helicopter crash that happened near Obuasi.

Reports also indicated that Samuel Aboagye's wife repeatedly refused to allow the government to conduct the DNA test and that another relative stood in her child's place instead.

They claimed that the late former Obuasi East NDC Parliamentary candidate's wife, Abigail, had been in an alleged secret romantic relationship with a prominent MP before and after his demise.

The family claimed that the late Deputy Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) had allegedly expressed raised concerns regarding the paternity of his child with his wife.

Other reports indicated that Abigail Salami had also filed a case at the court, calling on them to block the family's attempt to seek a DNA test.

She has also been accused of running away from Ghana and returning to the US with her daughter to escape from her late husband's family.

The TikTok video with details of the court case between Samuel Aboagye's family and his wife, Abigail Salami, is below:

Samuel Aboagye's sister mourns her late brother

Following the reports of the alleged court case between the helicopter crash victim's family and wife Abigail, Samuel Aboagye's sister Sarah took to her official TikTok page on November 11 to mourn her late brother.

The video showed emotional moments involving the late politician's family members, including his eldest child after his recent final funeral rites.

A section of the video showed the late Samuels's mother and relatives visiting personnel from the Ghana Police Service. Another part also showed Sarah singing a sorrowful song as her late brother's daughter slept on her lap in a moving car.

In the caption of the video, she expressed sadness about her late brother's tragic demise.

The TikTok video of Samuel Aboagye's sister mourning her late brother amid the alleged court case is below:

Official cause of helicopter crash emerges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the government announced the official cause of the August 6 helicopter crash, which claimed the lives of eight people, including cabinet ministers.

In a report from a special investigative committee, the tragic crash was associated with changing environmental conditions over high terrain.

The report on the helicopter crash also detailed the technical and operational factors that contributed to the accident.

Source: YEN.com.gh