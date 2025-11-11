A new activist group based in Ashaiman has taken many by surprise with their latest efforts

In a video, the group dug out choked gutters and preached the importance of cleanliness

They also referenced former President Jerry John Rawlings helping clean the Ashaiman area

An Ashaiman-based sanitation activist group has gotten the whole of Ghana talking.

The Uptown Boys volunteer group is actively confronting filth in the Ashaiman community, cleaning choked gutters and educating residents on proper sanitation. Image credit: SikaOfficial/X

In a video shared on X, the group was seen sensitising residents against filthy practices, especially in the market.

According to one member, everyone must contribute to maintaining a good name for the Ashaiman community:

“Ashaiman has to change, and you will all help and support us to change Ashaiman. Stop destroying the country.

"We will not allow anyone who is in this market trying to destroy our country. You are too dirty, so the men you like will also not like you.”

He recalled when former President John Jerry Rawlings personally led a major gutter cleanup in the community.

The former leader was in the gutters with others, digging out the choked channels as part of an effort to educate residents on keeping the environment clean.

“I remember Rawlings came to this community to clear our gutters for us. So why can’t we continue what he started? Keep yourselves clean,” a member of the Uptown group preached.

The group also approached a chop bar that looked unclean and unhealthy for food preparation, using an example to stress his message:

“Respect yourself a little. Look at the gutters. You cook food here and you pour it into the gutter.”

Reactions to Ashaiman-based sanitation group's efforts

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments on the video:

misteranonfvr wrote:

“To bring back the Ashaiman that we know… what has Ashaiman been known for?”

@JojoKwansa added:

“I still don't understand why we have single-use plastics in this country… even Ivory Coast has banned them. Then we have Kennedy Agyapong, who is a major producer and wants to be president.”

@Amankwaa122 wrote:

“@1BongoIdeas, what do you have to say about this one? The Ashanti Region is battling galamse,y while Greater Accra is dealing with filth. Y’all dumb as [expletive].”

@FAgbodeka added:

“Important call-out. Community cleanliness starts with personal responsibility; everyone must do their part.”

@Breakforth6 wrote:

“The government should just enforce the law because we are not ready to change our indisciplined mindset. We need radical approaches.”

@oyf_1 wrote:

“I am very angry, don’t make me angrier 😂💔”

Source: YEN.com.gh