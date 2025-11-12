A Ghanaian man defended Abigail Salami, the late Samuel Aboagye’s wife, amid rumours of infidelity

The man, claiming to be Salami’s former high school mate, described her as a virtuous woman of integrity.

His defence sparked mixed reactions online, with some supporting his stance and others urging patience until DNA results were released

To counter rumours of infidelity surrounding Abigail Salami, the late Samuel Aboagye's wife, a purported high school classmate has stepped forward to defend her character.

In a post on X, a Ghanaian man identified as Adu Twumasi decided to directly challenge allegations tied to the ongoing DNA test saga that has captured public attention.

A purported schoolmate of Samuel Aboagye's wife, Abigail Salami, defends her virtue amid the DNA test saga. Photo credit: samuel aboagye, abigail salami. Image source: Facebook

Source: TikTok

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the controversy stemmed from the tragic military helicopter crash on August 6, 2025, which claimed the lives of eight individuals, including Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate and vice chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Following the crash, authorities requested a DNA test on Aboagye's daughter with Salami to aid in victim identification, a process complicated by family disputes.

Reports suggested that Aboagye's US-based wife resisted the test, with some alleging an affair with an Ashanti Region Member of Parliament (MP) before Aboagye's death.

Aboagye DNA saga: Purported schoolmate defends Salami

This claim had fueled speculations and legal battles between Salami and Aboagye's relatives.

In reaction to the allegation, the social media user, Adu Twumasi, debunked it, while claiming that they were colleagues in high school.

According to him, he knows Salami as a woman of integrity.

"She was my mate in high school, this is false, Abigail Salami is a virtuous woman," he wrote.

His stance sparked a mix of support and scepticism online, with him doubling down on his position in a follow-up post.

He said:

"They're cooking ma. I still stand by what I said. She will be vindicated."

See his post below:

Reactions to Abigail Salami's infidelity defence

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from netizens who read the tweet on X. Some of the comments are below.

@NiiCarlito stated:

"This is so unfair to the lady. Everyone is saying she has run away because the person running the commentary on the video said so. We are too quick to judge even without verified information."

@early_move wrote:

"Senior, relax, we all can't confirm or deny all the allegations unless the result is out. I have had my lessons on defending people. Sometimes you think you know someone until you realise you had no idea of who and what you were defending. It's simple, she should just allow the DNA process to vindicate her.

@nhiikoteynhii commented"

"The baby even looks like the man. Mourning women shouldn’t be put through this stress."

Old Tafo MP Vincent Assafuah speaks on Samuel Aboagye’s family’s court case with his wife over a DNA test. Photo source: Vincent Ekow Assafuah, @abigailsalami7

Source: TikTok

MP reacts to Aboagye family court case

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the family of the late Samuel Aboagye sued Abigail Salami over a DNA test for their daughter.

In response to the controversy, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, humorously addressed public speculation on his involvement.

Assafuah clarified in a Facebook post that he was not the MP accused of being romantically linked to Abigail, adding that he was simply enjoying a peaceful meal of waakye.

Source: YEN.com.gh