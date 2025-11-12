A potential Ghana Armed Forces recruit has shared her eyewitness account of the El-Wak Stadium Stampede on November 12, 2025

According to the young lady who survived the stampede, there was too much pressure at the gates, leading to the falling of colleagues

A total of 34 casualties, six of whom lost their lives, were recorded in the stampede which occurred during the screening of potential recruits

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A potential recruit of the Ghana Army has narrated the circumstances leading to a stampede at El-Wak Sports Stadium on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

Six people, all females, passed away after a stampede occurred at the El-Wak Stadium during a Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) screening of potential recruits.

A statement released by GAF indicated the deceased and others who were injured had been sent to the 37 Military Hospital.

President John Mahama visits victims of the El-Wak Stampede at the 37 Military Hospital on November 12, 2025. Photo source: @1957news, @officialjdmahama

Source: Instagram

Addressing Parliament, the acting Minister of Defence, Dr Casiel Ato Forson, disclosed that the stampede affected 34 people in total. Apart from the six deceased, five others were in critical condition at the ICU, 12 were fairly critical, and the rest were stable.

He announced the suspension of the recruitment exercise and the constitution of a board of enquiry to investigate the unfortunate incident.

Watch Ato Forson's statement in Parliament below:

As Ghanaians deal with the unfortunate incident, the question lingering online has been what might have triggered the chaotic situation that led to the stampede.

El-Wak stampede caused by pressure at gate

A potential recruit who witnessed the incident has provided insight into the happenings at the El-Wak Stadium before the stampede.

According to the young woman who spoke to Joy News, there was too much pressure at the gates, which led to some people falling and being trampled upon.

Thousands of applicants throng the El-Wak Stadium for the 2025 Ghana Armed Forces enlistment leading to a stampede. Photo source: @bessagh

Source: UGC

She explained that the crowd of potential recruits gathered at the stadium entrance before the gates were opened.

At a point, they were told to go back, but they did not pay heed because it was not possible to go back, while others climbed the stadium wall to get in.

"Going back was not possible. If you say you are going back, it's either you fall down, and they will step on you. So some people were climbing the wall because they couldn't go back.

"When they released the door for us to go in, the pressure was too much. We were just pushing each other. Everybody was trying their best to get in. Others were falling on the ground, and we were stepping on them because we could not do anything about it.

"When a person falls, you cannot do anything about it. What you could do is to just step on the person and go out, and it was not our fault," she said.

El-Wak stampede: Pusiga MP's reaction sparks backlash

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Pusiga constituency MP Laadi Ayii Ayamba had reacted to the tragic demise of six individuals from the stampede incident at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.

The MP's remarks about the unfortunate incident attracted massive criticism from her colleagues in parliament.

Many Ghanaians, who have categorised the statement as 'insensitive', took to social media to also blast Laadi Ayii Ayamba.

Source: YEN.com.gh