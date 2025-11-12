A survivor of the El-Wak Stadium Stampede on November 12, 2025, has recounted how God saved him from the jaws of death

The young man, in a video interview, narrated that he was among those who fell during the rush at the Ghana Armed Forces screening exercise

34 casualties, six of whom lost their lives, were recorded in the stampede which occurred during the screening of potential recruits

A survivor of the El-Wak Stadium stampede has recounted his near-death experience during the chaos at the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) screening for potential recruits.

Thousands of recruits in the Greater Accra Region and other nearby locations thronged to the El-Wak Stadium on Wednesday, November 11, 2025, to participate in the preliminary stage of GAF's 2025 recruitment exercise.

Six lives lost in El-Wak Stadium stampede

The high numbers became difficult to contain at the venue, leading to a stampede which affected 34 victims, including six females who lost their lives.

A statement released by GAF indicated the deceased and others who were injured had been sent to the 37 Military Hospital.

Addressing Parliament after the incident, the acting Minister of Defence, Dr Casiel Ato Forson, apart from the six deceased, five others were in critical condition at the ICU, 12 were in fairly critical condition, and the rest were stable.

He announced the suspension of the recruitment exercise and the constitution of a board of enquiry to investigate the unfortunate incident.

While the six deceased ladies and the 28 injured potential recruits were not lucky, one young man survived and has shared his account of the happenings on the day.

El-Wak Stadium stampede survivor tells his story

In an interview with Adom TV, he indicated that many people, including himself, fell and were trampled upon by others, adding that he only survived by the grace of God.

"Boss, it was only God who saved me oo. It's only God," he said.

Explaining what happened, he stated that he and others were standing on the other side and had to rush into the stadium when the gate was opened.

They realised a car was approaching the stadium, and they had to give way for the vehicle to enter, after which those behind started pushing them.

During the push, the first person in front of him fell, and he also fell, with people stepping on him and injuring his legs.

"My legs all...it's only God. Some people fainted. I even lost my footwear, and I just saw a half pair. They now say until further notice," he said.

El-Wak stampede: Pusiga MP's reaction sparks backlash

