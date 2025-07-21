The Ministry of Defence has cancelled intakes after uncovering 210 unqualified candidates in recent admissions to the Ghana Military Academy

Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah said some trainees have been withdrawn while others must meet outstanding enlistment requirements

Government plans to recruit 12,000 new soldiers in August 2025 using a new digital enlistment portal

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Ministry of Defence has announced plans to cancel the intake after 210 unqualified candidates were uncovered in the recent admission to the Ghana Military Academy.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Defence, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, when he took his turn at the Government Accountability Series held on Monday, 21 July 2025.

Ghana's Defence Ministry, led by Dr Edward Omane Boamah, plans to cancel military intake after 210 unqualified cadets exposed. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

Dr Omane Boamah explained that an audit of Regular Career Courses 64 and 65, as well as Short Service Course 62, showed that 210 out of 452 candidates, about 46%, failed to meet the necessary eligibility standards.

He further noted that 34 of the affected individuals are currently undergoing training under Course 64 and have been asked to fulfil all outstanding enlistment requirements.

Those who fail to do this, the Defence Minister said, will be withdrawn from the programme.

He added that for those in Course 65 and Short Service Course 62, where training is currently ongoing, all the affected candidates have been withdrawn.

Dr Boamah added that 2,872 non-officer recruits who successfully completed all the enlistment requirements in the last approved intake of October 2021, including documentation, medical checks, and vetting, are yet to commence training.

He noted that the Army Recruits Training School, which can accommodate between 900 and 1,500 recruits every six months, has not admitted any new recruits in the last 17 months.

Dr Boamah also indicated that the extended delay had likely rendered many of the applicants ineligible under current medical, fitness, or age standards. As a result, that batch has been withdrawn.

Read the Facebook post below:

Government to recruit new soldiers

Meanwhile, the Defence Minister also disclosed that the government intends to recruit about new soldiers into the Ghana Armed Forces.

He said a nationwide recruitment process will be launched in August 2025, with a new digital enlistment portal introduced.

Dr Boamah further warned the public against engaging middlemen for assistance with enlistment into the Ghana Armed Forces.

“Joining the Ghana Armed Forces under President Mahama will be based solely on merit, not money,” he said.

Ghanaians against plans to withdraw recruits

Following the minister's press briefing, some Ghanaians took to social media to share their views on government's plans to withdraw the military recruits.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Odo Nsada said:

"Then they should expect more armed robberies from this well trained military officers."

@Iddrisu Huddu also said:

"Don't cancel it send them to the Bush to stop galamsey and also guide our forest."

@Nana Quami commented:

"Is not fair bring out the rots and leave the rest."

A Ghanaian man lands in trouble after claiming to be a military officer on TikTok. Stock image posed by model.

Source: UGC

Fake Ghanaian soldier jailed

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a young Ghanaian man landed in serious trouble with the country's security agencies after making some remarks on social media.

A statement from the Ghana Armed Forces indicated that Alex Cobbina had claimed in a video that he was a military officer, although he was not.

Netizens who saw the punishment meted out to the young man expressed mixed reactions, with some believing it was much too harsh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh