Details about the background, education and career of Matilda Midorse, a dead victim of the tragic El-Wak Stadium stampede

The 24-year-old young lady made the headlines after a stampede left her and five others dead during the Ghana Armed Forces' recruitment screening exercise

According to reports, Matilda Midorse was employed as a teacher and had also completed a pharmacy school before her tragic demise

Details about the background, education, and career of the late Matilda Midorse have emerged following her tragic death in the El-Wak Stadium stampede.

Matilda Midorse: Details of El-Wak Stadium Stampede Victim’s Background, Education and Career Emerge

Source: TikTok

On Wednesday, November 12, 2025, Matilda and five other young women died after a stampede occurred during the Ghana Armed Forces' annual recruitment screening exercise.

The stampede reportedly began after a large number of applicants breached security protocols at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.

In a press statement released by the Ghana Armed Forces, 28 people were taken to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment. Of these, five were reported to have been in the ICU, while 12 remained in critical condition.

The Ghana Armed Forces assured the general public that the medical teams were working tirelessly to stabilise affected individuals.

On Thursday, November 13, 2025, a delegation from the NDC government visited the residences of the six victims to commiserate with their grieving families, including Matilda's.

The MPs in the Parliament of Ghana, led by the Speaker Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, have also visited the injured victims at the hospital and donated GH₵100,000 for their medical treatment.

Matilda Midrose's background, education and career

According to a Facebook post from Kpone TV, the late Matilda Midorse was a 24-year-old resident of Kpone Kokompe (Haa Naa), a town in the Kpone-Katamanso District in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana, near Tema.

She was reportedly her parents' only daughter before her demise in the El-Wak Stadium stampede.

Matilda received her basic education at Mav Excellent Academy, located in Kpone-Kokompe (Haa Naa).

She completed her secondary education at St. Mary's Senior High School, an all-female second-cycle institution in Korle Gonno, Greater Accra Region.

After her years in Senior High School, she returned home and became a teacher at her alma mater, Mav Excellent Academy.

During her time as a teacher, she also completed Origin College, a pharmacy school accredited by the Pharmacy Council of Ghana.

She enrolled in the college, which has branches in Tema and Spintex, in 2023 for a six-month course to become a professional Pharmacy Assistant (Medicine Counter Assistant) before deciding to apply for enlistment in the Ghana Armed Forces.

Below is the Facebook post of Kpone TV detailing Matilda Midorse's background information:

Source: YEN.com.gh