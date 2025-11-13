A heartbreaking moment as the mother of one stampede victims shares how she discovered her son was in a coma

She revealed that a good Samaritan called her after finding her son’s belongings on the El Wak grounds

The distressed mother rushed to the stadium at 8 p.m., but only found her son at 2 a.m., unconscious

A mother of one of the victims of the El Wak stampede has shared her deep sorrow following her son’s near-tragic experience during the military recruitment process.

The mother of one victim of the El Wak stampede shares how she found out her son was in a coma. Image credit: GTV/X, Adom Kaseɛ/TikTok

In an interview with Adom Kaseɛ, she explained that an unknown person had called her using her son’s phone.

According to her, the caller said he had found the son’s particulars on the grounds of El Wak Stadium.

Following that call, she hurried to the stadium around 8 p.m. the same day, on Wednesday, November 12, but could not find her son until about 2 a.m.

By the time she located him at the hospital, her son was in a coma.

“He only regained consciousness around 4:30 a.m. His first words was mom where am i? the womas narrated.

“I never imagined things would turn out this way,” she added.

The woman went on to plead with the government for help, calling for support for all the victims.

“I’m pleading with the government to support all victims of the stampede in any way possible.”

Priscilla Nyamalor: El-Wak stampede victim's mother speaks

The mother of Priscilla Akua Nyamalor, a victim of the El-Wak Stadium stampede, has broken her silence after her daughter's tragic passing.

On Wednesday, November 12, 2025, a stampede occurred at the stadium during the Ghana Armed Forces' annual recruitment exercise.

In a press statement released by the Armed Forces, six potential recruits died in the unfortunate incident, with many others sustaining severe injuries.

The stampede reportedly began after a large number of applicants breached security protocols.

According to the military, 28 people were taken to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment: of these, five were reported to have been in the ICU, while 12 remained in critical condition.

The 22-year-old SHS graduate and worker at the Kasoa branch of the Consolidated Bank Ghana, Priscilla, was among the six individuals whose lives were unfortunately cut short during the tragic incident.

On Thursday, November 13, 2025, a team of journalists from Adom FM visited the deceased's family at their residence in Akweley, Kasoa.

Footage showed the young lady's mother weeping uncontrollably as friends and family members attempted to console her in her emotional state.

El-Wak stampede victim's mother mentions last chat

In an interview with Adom FM, Priscilla Nyamalor's mother, Madam Abigail Nyamalor, recounted her last conversation with her daughter before she received the news of her tragic death in the stampede.

She noted that her daughter had informed her about her plans to enrol in the military and that she escorted her to board a car for the recruitment exercise at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.

Madam Abigail stated that her daughter called and informed her about the large crowd at the stadium.

Friends mourn the death of Matilda, a Ghanaian lady reportedly killed in the El-Wak Sports Stadium stampede on November 12. Image credit: @efya.icey, @absinsights

She noted that Priscilla told her she would switch off her smartphone and that she would be unavailable after she offered her some words of encouragement.

The elderly woman said her daughter assured her that she would return home after she complained about her decision to switch off her phone.

She said:

"I was aware that she was going for the Army recruitment exercise, so I escorted her. Everything was going well. She received a text message, so she went there. When she got there, she told me that there was a huge crowd there."

"So I told her to take heart, be strong, and know that God was by her side. She told me she would switch off her phone and that I would not be able to reach her when I call. I also told her I won't get to hear from her if she turns the phone off. She told me that she would return home."

Madam Abigail noted that she later called her multiple times but was unable to reach her until a young man picked up her call. She said the man remained silent after she told him about her daughter's residency in Kasoa.

Priscilla's mother stated that the man later informed her that her daughter was unwell and had been transported to the 37 Military Hospital for medical treatment.

She noted that she later heard an individual in the background say that her daughter had been a victim of the stampede at the El-Wak Stadium.

Madam Abigail broke down in tears as she narrated how she was later notified that her daughter had passed away in the tragic incident.

Ghanaians mourn Priscilla Nyamalor's demise in stampede

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Abena Chillta said:

"Err Akua Priscilla, you have worried us paa o."

Adwoa Focus remarked:

"Aaah 💔😭. This is so sad 😭. If you haven’t been there before, you won’t understand. 💔"

Anitaadjei10 commented:

"Ah, what a world. 😭😭😭 I can't even hold my tears."

Efya_Toosweet wrote:

"Oh Priscilla. Hmm, may your soul rest in peace."

Stampede victim Midorse Matilda's friends mourn demise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that friends of El-Wak stampede victim, Midorse Matilda, mourned her death.

They took to social media to share heartfelt tributes, recalling fond memories with their colleague.

The friends recalled special moments they shared with her until her tragic death on Wednesday, November 12.

