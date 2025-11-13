The family of Matilda Midorse shared cherished photos with government officials during a condolence visit

Government officials expressed sympathy to Matilda’s family, acknowledging her loss with deep respect

Ghanaians reacted emotionally to Matilda’s tragic death, calling for government action to prevent future recruitment tragedies

The family of the late Matilda Midorse, 24, one of the victims of the tragic stampede at El Wak Stadium during the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) recruitment exercise, shared cherished photos of their daughter with government officials.

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the government officials paid a condolence visit to Matilda's family.

Their visit was to convey the state's symphathies following the devastating incident on November 12, 2025.

El-Wak: Government officials visit Matilda Midorse's family

Matilda was among the six people that lost their lives in the ensuing chaos, while many others were left with varying degrees of injury.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, a group of family members were seated outdoors with a mix of sorrow, resignation, and silence, mourning the passing of their loved ones.

Government officials were seen engaging with the family, holding and viewing photographs of the 24-year-old Matilda. One image captured a close-up of a photo showing her in a ligh-coloured top with a huge smile.

Another photo also displayed her in graduation gown, displaying her aspirations and achievements. The officials’ careful handling of the photos signifies respect and acknowledgement of the loss, as they listen to the family’s accounts.

Watch the emotional moment the officials cherished Matilda's photos below:

Ghanaians moan with Matilda's family

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

