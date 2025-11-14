The children of Dr Eric Ntiamoah Mensah, the founder of the CPF Medical Unit, have all joined the medical profession

Dr Erica Ntiamoah Mensah became a doctor first, followed by her brother, Dr Petro Ntiamoah Mensah, who graduated from Medical School in October 2026

Social media users celebrated the father and his children and prayed that they would continue their dad's legacy in women's health

Dr Eric Ntiamoah Mensah, the founder of the CPF Medical Unit, has built a name for himself with his stellar achievements working as a medical doctor.

This feat has been cemented further by his children also joining the profession after working hard to secure their credentials.

Eric Ntiamoah Mensah and his two children, Erica and Petro, are all medical doctors. Photo credit: @docntiamoah.mensah

Source: Facebook

The first to join was his daughter, Dr Erica Ntiamoah Mensah, who set a record as the youngest female doctor Ghana had ever produced.

She graduated from medical school at age 21. She received her basic and secondary education at Ridge Church School and Achimota School, and later studied at the Accra College of Medicine.

Dr Alexander Petro Nana Yaw Twum Barima Ntiamoah Mensah also graduated from medical school in 2026.

In a Facebook post, the experienced medical practitioner congratulated his son for also becoming a doctor.

“From crèche at CPF Baby College, through CPF School of Science (Secondary School), Petro Ntiamoah Mensah stayed the course, and at 17 years old, he entered medical school, walking the noble path paved by his senior sister, Dr Erica Ntiamoah Mensah.

“Today, I am overjoyed and deeply honoured to present to you a fully fledged medical doctor, a gentleman formed in excellence, faith, and service: Dr Petro Ntiamoah Mensah – DrN 3,” he added.

Dr Eric Ntiamoah Mensah expressed hope that his children would serve humanity with compassion and wisdom, and also help the needy, women and children.

Ntiamoah family of doctors celebrated over achievements

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Dr Eric Ntiamoah Mensah. Read them below:

Enam C Bimpeh said:

"What a proud and joyful moment! Congratulations Dr. Petro Ntiamoah Mensah on this remarkable achievement. Indeed, God has been faithful. May your journey in medicine be filled with grace, excellence, and impact. Ayekoo to the entire Ntiamoah Mensah family! Our Family of Love!"

Akushika Acquaye wrote:

"Oh wooooow - this is a triple-do. Hearty congratulations . May DRN 3 shine and soar and touch lots of lives. Ayekooooooooooo."

Priscilla Oppong Marfo said:

"I tap into these blessings for my kids!!!!!"

Honey Danarc wrote:

"Congratulations sir, you now have a legacy and people to continue to serve women with."

Ato Eshun said:

"This is beautiful. I think the Quist family in Takoradi also achieved a similar feat - father, mother and about 3-4 children are medical doctors. Even spouses and brothers-in-law of some of them are medical doctors. The Collison family in Accra also has a number of doctors. God bless you for the great work of saving lives in Ghana and abroad."

Francis Owusu - Ansah wrote:

"When cognitive intelligence is imparted and homegrown discipline backed by responsible parenthood are applied, what do you expect?"

Kate Eiwuley said:

"Congratulations, I'm so proud of you. May the good Lord use you to bless the sick in society. "

Ace Annan Ankomah and his three children are all lawyers. Photo credit: Pappa Kweku Ankomah & Abeku Buckman

Source: Facebook

Ace Anan Ankomah's children all lawyers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that all three children of prominent legal practitioner Ace Anan Ankomah had been called to the Ghana Bar.

His two daughters, Ohemaa and Niakoaa, joined their brother Papa in the legal profession.

Social media users celebrated with the family and praised the parents for their exceptional stewardship.

