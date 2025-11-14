Ghanaian media personality Anita Erskine introduced the Asantehene at the 2025 GUBA Awards in Barbados

She praised Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as a wise king and highlighted his efforts in promoting culture, heritage, and unity among Black people worldwide

Social media users who saw the video applauded Anita Erskine for a great introduction, while others celebrated the Asantehene

Ghanaian entrepreneur and media personality Anita Erskine has got many talking after a video of her introducing the Asantehene surfaced on social media. The Asantehene attended the 2025 GUBA Awards held in Barbados.

To introduce him as the keynote speaker, Anita Erskine, the MC for the event, showered Otumfuo Osei Tutu II with accolades before he walked to the podium to deliver his speech.

In a trending video on X, Anita Erskine described Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as a wise king and a unifier, among other praises.

"I'm always astounded, and I'm always in awe of how he is able to bring culture, how he's able to bring individuals, and how he's able to bring countries together in his very unique way of propagating unity — but more so, highlighting the power and importance of culture, heritage, and tradition, and never letting go of it because it is essentially who you are."

When she was done with the accolades, she asked the audience to rise while the Asantehene walked to the stage to deliver his speech.

Netizens comment on Anita's accolades for Otumfuo

@Mr_Momoni said:

"A majestic moment at the 2025 GUBA Awards as Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was introduced with royal honour, his titles echoing his legacy and the deep respect he commands within the Ashanti Kingdom. 👑."

@WhitemoneyF wrote:

"And she speaks French and Spanish fluently. This lady is so intelligent."

@ronaldminel said:

"I’m yet to see a replacement for her and Dentaaa."

@BilloOmar wrote:

"Nyame kɛseɛ ❤️."

@DrossWo said:

"Asante y3 Oman!"

@BessahDanso wrote:

"Piaawwww."

@HassanAlhamdi said:

"Great introduction."

@ComradeGaffar wrote:

"Long live the king."

@kojogoodboy1 said:

"Sei bam. Obinyaa bi aa anka )p3 nanso onya da piaawww Seitu ✌🏽."

@BraPhile wrote:

"She has always been good!"

@bb_dat said:

"The woman can speak oo. English de3 hmmm! Goat language oo."

@JoeMacoscos wrote:

"English and French all, she dey there. She be good waaaaaaaa."

