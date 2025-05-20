Otumfuo Osei Tutu II organised a lavish birthday party for his childhood friend, Alhaji Yusif Ibrahim, at the Manhyia Palace

The Asantehene described Alhaji Yusif as a loyal brother and a Zongo friend who backed him before he ascended to the throne

The renowned businessman and founder of the Dara Salam Group celebrated his 80th birthday in grand style with the monarch

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has celebrated the birthday of his childhood friend and brother, Alhaji Yusif Ibrahim, in grand style.

The revered king organised a lavish birthday party in honour of Alhaji Yusif, a renowned business mogul, as he marked his 80th birthday.

The exclusive celebration, held at the Manhyia Palace on May 16, was reportedly attended by close friends and relatives of the wealthy businessman.

In a video circulating on social media, the Asantehene stated that he had known Alhaji Yusif since their childhood days at Alaba in Kumasi, adding that they had grown from being friends to becoming brothers.

While standing to propose a toast, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II stated that his close friend had always shown love and affection to his family.

"I remember very well when I used to come to your house. We shared meals together. My wife, Lady Julia, was also always in your home to cement our relationship. He has shown me loyalty, and I say thank you. Indeed, Asanteman celebrates you. My childhood Zongo friend. You are worth celebrating," he said.

The Asantehene further stated that the party he organised was in fulfilment of a promise he had made to the renowned Ghanaian businessman that he would celebrate him on his 80th birthday.

He also recounted how Alhaji Yusif had supported him financially when he returned to Ghana to ascend the throne as king of the Asante Kingdom.

"You have always been with me, even before I ascended the throne as the Asantehene. The gods of our land and Asanteman celebrate you on your 80th birthday," Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said.

Who is Alhaji Yusif Ibrahim?

Alhaji Yusif Ibrahim is an illustrious Ghanaian businessman with several enterprises to his name.

He is the founder and Executive Chairman of the Dara Salam Group of Companies, which has several subsidiaries, including Busi and Stephenson Ghana Ltd, a wood treatment factory, and African Transformers Limited, a transformer production company.

Other companies under the group include Dara Salam Estates Ltd, a real estate firm providing warehousing facilities, and Osagyefo Leadership International School, a top-tier private basic and junior high school.

Alhaji Yusif is also a shareholder and former chairman of Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Ltd.

The renowned entrepreneur is associated with numerous businesses abroad and serves on various boards and trusts.

He is also the recipient of multiple awards, both locally and internationally, including the national Order of the Volta award.

Queen mother celebrates Otumfuo's 75th birthday

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III, visited the Asantehene at the Manhyia Palace on his 75th birthday.

The queen mother presented gifts and participated in the celebration, which included cutting a large cake in honour of the revered Asante ruler.

Otumfuo had just returned from abroad and was warmly welcomed by traditional leaders and citizens at the Prempeh International Airport.

