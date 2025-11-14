Otumfuo Osei Tutu II inspected a baobab tree he planted at the University of the West Indies in Barbados 17 years ago

The Asantehene was on a three-day official visit to Barbados to strengthen ties between Ghana and the Caribbean

His itinerary included a meeting with the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley and attendance at the 16th GUBA Awards

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, inspected a baobab tree he planted at a university in Barbados 17 years ago.

The occupant of the Golden Stool planted the tree in 2008 when he officially visited the island country.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II inspects a baobab tree he planted in Barbados in 2008. Photo credit: The Palace View & Opemsuo Radio

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II planted the baobab seedling at the Cave Hill Campus of the University of the West Indies to immortalise his visit to the Caribbean nation.

The Asantehene returned to the Caribbean country on a three-day official visit. On Tuesday, November 11, 2025, he paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister of Barbados, The Honourable Mia Amor Mottley, as part of efforts to strengthen ties between Ghana and the Caribbean.

He also attended the 16th GUBA Awards during his stay in Barbados, where Anita Erskine gave him several accolades.

The Asantehene visited the Cave Hill Campus of the University of the West Indies to inspect the baobab tree he planted years ago.

In a statement, the Vice Chancellor, Sir Hilary McDonald Beckles KA, said the university was grateful to Otumfuo for the baobab tree he planted.

“We were honoured when you gave us the gift of the baobab tree, which is in splendid growth on the periphery of this building,” Sir Hilary McDonald Beckles KA said.

The Asantehene walked majestically to check on the tree and seemed pleased with its growth so far. He laughed and remarked:

“It’s getting there.”

This suggests that the tree is growing just as he expected.

Reactions to Otumfuo's tree inspection in Barbados

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@HyperGist_ said:

"Let's all emulate H.M. by planting at least one tree in our lifetime."

@kafuiAmrago wrote:

"The tree Dey like financial investment. You keep an eye on it daily it seems useless. Leave it for years, and it grows."

@Koph_Mann said:

"Hmm, back home, they are turning the Kumasi zoo and cultural centre into shops. Kumasi is no longer the garden city but the shop city."

@Ghanaboy007 wrote:

"So he went to plant a tree on someone's land, and he sat down and allowed the NPP cabal to cut down his trees and destroy his land. The hypocrisy and irony 🤣."

@KwameAbety said:

"But sake of Galamsey dem dey cut trees for his land.. priorities 🙄."

@kwakuhelate1 wrote:

"All Hail the King 👑💛🖤💚."

@Nanaezze said:

"Interesting. Years pass by like water."

@Medwenmeho68692 wrote:

"If this man is not a King ruling a Kingdom, then who is he???? Piaawwwwww Krobea Hene Nya Nkwa Daaa Nana."

@Princeodotei wrote:

"He needs to apologise on behalf of his predecessor’s deeds, which contributed to the slavery of Africans in the Americas.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II builds a three-story girls’ dormitory for Sefwi Wiawso Senior High School. Photo credit: @Asante_nation

Otumfuo donates dormitory to Sefwi Wiawso SHS

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II built and donated a three-storey girls' dormitory to the Sefwi Wiawso Senior High School (SHS).

The dormitory is fitted with other amenities that the students need to fully function and focus on their education.

Social media users who saw the video of the new building and the amenities shared their thoughts in the comment section.

