The Overlord of the Dagbon Kingdom has been honoured by one of Ghana's most prestigious tertiary institutions

The University for Development Studies (UDS) conferred an honorary doctorate degree on Ndan Ya-Naa Abukari Mahama II at a school event on Saturday, November 15, 2025

The Dagbon Overlord was honoured with the accolade in recognition of his leadership and contribution to the development of Ghana

The Overlord of the Dagbon Kingdom, Ndan Ya-Naa Abukari Mahama II has received significant recognition from the University for Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale.

The University of Development Studies (UDS) confers an honorary doctorate degree on Dagbon Overlord Ya-Naa Abukari Mahama II. Photo source: University for Development Studies - UDS

Source: Facebook

On Saturday, November 15, 2025, the University for Development Studies (UDS) conferred an honorary doctorate degree on the Overlord of Dagbon at the school's special ceremony.

The event was held at the Multipurpose Auditorium on the school's Tamale Campus in Dungu, a community in the Tamale Metropolitan District, under the Sagnarigu Traditional Area in the Northern Region of Ghana.

Many important dignitaries, including traditional leaders and political figures, including the Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu, were present to celebrate the Ya-Naa's latest milestone.

The faculty department and the administration of the school, including the Vice Chancellor, Prof Seidu Al-Hassan, also graced the event with their presence.

The university conferred the honorary doctorate degree on the Dagbon Overlord in recognition of his leadership, commitment to peace, and invaluable contribution to national development.

In a video shared by UDS on social media, Ndan Ya-Naa Abukari Mahama II, who was enskinned in 2019, received a rousing reception from attendees, including students, as he made his grand arrival with his subjects and security detail.

He was later endowed with academic robes to officially confer his latest recognition on him. His official title has now been modified to Ya-Naa Dr. Abukari Mahama II.

The Facebook video of Ya-Naa's arrival at the ceremony is below:

The Facebook photos of Ya-Naa Abukari II after being conferred with the Hononary Doctorate Degree at the ceremony are below:

UCC confers honorary doctorate on Otumfuo

It can be recalled that the University of Cape Coast (UCC) conferred an honorary doctorate on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

This prestigious accolade was conferred during a special ceremony held on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at the university's main campus.

The conferment recognised the Asantehene's outstanding contributions to promoting peace, unity, and national development.

UCC confers an honorary doctorate on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. Image source: The Asante Nation

Source: Facebook

The event was attended by a host of dignitaries, including traditional leaders, academicians, and students.

Photos from the ceremony showed the Asantehene wearing his doctoral gown, a hood, a tam, and a tassel. He beamed with a smile as he received his certificate of honour from the school authorities.

The X video of UCC conferring an honorary doctorate on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is below:

Ghanaians delight over Ya-Naa's honorary doctorate

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Abdullai M Basha commented:

"Congratulations to our King. Receiving an honorary doctorate is a testament to his dedication, hard work, and perseverance, and a reflection of the rich cultural heritage of the Dagbon Kingdom."

Wuntira Cleverboi Madestiny said:

"Awesome Dr Ya-Naa Abukari Mahama II truly deserves this honour."

Aliu Gurundow wrote:

"Congratulations to the Lion King of Africa. Long live the Gbewaa Kingdom, long live Dagbang."

Businessman Zoro King lands honorary PhD

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that businessman Zoro King landed an honorary Phd at the Ayekoo Heroes Awards Celebration held in Kumasi.

The UK-based business mogul received the significant recognition for his philanthropic works and support for community development.

Zoro King received congratulatory messages from Ghanaians as footage from the ceremony surfaced on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh