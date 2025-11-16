A Ghanaian woman in the US said her former friend refused to repay a $7,000 loan and issued blackmail threats

She claimed her friend sent her a 24-hour ultimatum, threatening to leak private photos if $3,000 wasn’t returned

The woman explained she withheld the $3,000 as part repayment after delivering money to the friend's mother in Ghana

A Ghanaian woman residing in the United States has come forward with a distressing account of betrayal and threats from a former friend over an unpaid debt.

A US-based Ghanaian woman shares threats from her friend who owed her $7,000. Photo credit: Freepix

Source: UGC

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, shared her story in a video posted on X. She detailed how her friend, Regina, refused to repay a loan of about $7,000 and tried to threaten her with it.

The issue had escalated with Regina diving into a public threat to release compromising photos online.

The US-based Ghanaian woman's expression was one of concern as she recounted the sequence of events that led to the threat from her former friend.

US-based Ghanaian woman faces threats from friend

Her story was one of goodwill turned sour. She explained that she had helped Regina secure a job in the US and lent her $7,000, which she hadn't repaid despite the woman's repeated demands.

The turning point came when the woman was travelling from the US to Ghana, and Regina entrusted her with $4,000 in cash. Of this amount, $1,000 was designated for Regina's mother, and the remaining $3,000 was for a personal project.

However, given the outstanding debt, the woman decided to deliver the $1,000 to Regina's mother as instructed, while retaining the $3,000 as partial repayment of the $7,000.

As she narrated the event, the Ghanaian woman shared their WhatsApp conversation and the text threat from Regina.

“Hi Sammy, this is my last message to you. I’ve given you 24 hours to return my lucky 3k or else I’ll pay some bloggers to circulate your pictures, and I’ll tell them the full gist. Take it from me, you won’t like it. Do the needful; sometimes, money is not for playing. You’ve forgotten how I’ve helped you in the past.”

Facing a 24-hour ultimatum, the woman pleaded with the public to contact her for the full story should Regina follow through on her threat.

Watch the full video of her explanation below:

Lady facing threats over debt stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@skkutu wrote:

"This is her claim at the moment, we need the other side before we can share our opinions."

@Clementhin_O said:

"Eii nnipa, she has the money for her project buh doesn’t have money to pay her debt… my dear forget wai na her blackmailing won't go nowhere."

@anonymousxhuman commented:

"Ah, she gave her friend 7K and the friend refused to repay, and she smartly got part payment back, and now her friend is threatening her?… The friend has no case, make she comot."

Source: YEN.com.gh