High school colleagues of El-Wak stampede victim Priscilla Esinam Nyamalor have shared details of her education and career trajectory before her tragic death.

Nyamalor died on November 12, 2025, during a stampede that occurred at the El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra.

Thousands of young Ghanaians who had applied to join the Ghana Armed Forces converged for a screening exercise at the venue.

A rush to enter the venue triggered a stampede during which six young females were killed and many others were injured.

Following the tragedy, details about the lives and careers of the victims have emerged online, providing more insight into their lives and evoking sorrow among Ghanaians.

Priscilla Nyamalor’s education and career details

According to information garnered by YEN.com.gh, Priscilla Nyamalor was only 22 years old and an accounting graduate who wanted to continue her career in the Ghana Armed Forces.

The resident of Akweley in Kasoa reportedly graduated from the Obrachire Senior High Technical School (OSTECH) in 2020 before proceeding to undergo her tertiary education.

She was an employee of the Kasoa branch of the Consolidated Bank Ghana at the time of her death.

Former OSTECH colleagues took to social media to mourn her death, with many describing her as a great friend.

Another former OSTECH student mourned in a post on TikTok, describing the death as a tragedy for all current and former students of the school.

“Old students of OSTECH (2020) are all in deep sorrow 🙁 Ahh Priscilla Nyamalor May her gentle soul rest peacefully😭💔#.” she said.

Below is the Facebook post with details of Patricia Nyamalor’s education and career.

Friends share Priscilla Nyamalor’s memorable moments

Priscilla Nyamalor’s death was not mourned by just her former classmates, as other friends also expressed their grief in posts on social media.

In addition to mourning her, friends shared Priscilla's final social media videos, showcasing some of her most memorable moments, which highlighted her vibrant personality and beautiful smile.

TikToker Hezka shared the most heartwrenching video, showing Priscilla happily posing for a camera with a grin on her face and her palm beneath her chin, a signature pose she repeated in many videos.

"So you really left us, Priscilla. The last time I saw you was 3 years ago and now you're no more. I would forever remember you as a kind person. I would always treasure the thing you got for me to always remember I knew someone as kind as you," she wrote.

The TikTok videos showing Priscilla Nyamalor’s best moments online are below.

El-Wak stampede victim's father weeps

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the father of another El-Wak stampede victim, Matilda Midorse, wept bitterly in a video that evoked emotions online.

Matilda Midorse's father was seen in the video struggling to contain his emotions as he narrated the events of his daughter's last day of life.

