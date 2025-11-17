A close friend of 22-year-old Priscilla Akua Nyamalor has mourned her in an emotional TikTok tribute that stirred sadness online

She was killed in the El-Wak Stadium stampede on November 12, 2025, after thousands rushed the gate during a GAF screening

Social media videos showed Priscilla's loved ones devastated, with many friends also sharing tributes to mourn her online

A close friend of Priscilla Akua Nyamalor, the 22-year-old Ghanaian killed in the El-Wak Stadium stampede, stirred sadness online with an emotional tribute in her honour.

In a video shared to TikTok, Blessed, who reportedly worked with the deceased at the Consolidated Bank of Ghana (CBG) in Kasoa, mourned her passing.

He shared a video showcasing the special moments they shared, both in and out of the office, accompanied by a caption summing up his devastation.

“Hmmm, Priscy, I did not want to do this video, but I can’t keep the sadness I’m going through to myself, hmmm. I know you had dreams, but God knows best. RIP 🪦 Solange 💔💔💔💔,” he wrote.

The emotional video stirred sadness on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing condolences with Blessed over the tragic loss of his special friend.

Priscilla Nyamalor killed in El-Wak stampede

Priscilla Nyamalor was one of six potential recruits who died in the stampede that occurred at the El-Wak Sports Stadium on November 12, 2025.

Thousands of young Ghanaians stormed the military stadium located near the permanent base of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) at Burma Camp, Accra, for a screening exercise as part of an ongoing recruitment exercise.

A stampede broke out when applicants rushed the gate, killing six and leaving five others in critical condition at the Intensive Care Unit of the 37 Military Hospital.

Nyamalor, a resident of Akweley in Kasoa and a graduate of the Obrachire Senior High Technical School (OSTECH), was one of the unfortunate victims.

The tragedy left her family and friends devastated, with many taking to social media to mourn her.

In an interview, Priscilla Nyamalor's mother also wept bitterly as she struggled to deal with her daughter's unexpected passing.

Following the tragedy, the GAF released a statement blaming a security breach on the part of applicants for the incident.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the stampede was triggered by an unexpected surge of applicants who breached security protocols and rushed into the gates ahead of the scheduled screening at about 0620 hours," the statement said.

It also announced that due to the tragedy, the screening for recruits in the Greater Accra Region had been temporarily suspended.

Priscilla Nyamalor's younger sister mourns death

In a viral video, her younger sister was seen weeping uncontrollably, with family members and other people around struggling to console her.

