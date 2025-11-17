A Ghanaian prophet has claimed that former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will win the NPP flagbearer race

He stressed that the number Dr Bawumia has chosen already gives him victory because it is “powerful and divine”

Prophet Clement Testimony also said he has seen the future, and Bawumia’s name is on the 2028 general election ballot paper

A Ghanaian prophet has predicted an early victory for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Prophet Clement Testimony claims Bawumia will win the NPP flabearship race.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Head Pastor of Wordlight Revival Centre Worldwide, Prophet Clement Quansah, popularly called Prophet Clement Testimony, explained what he described as a spiritual message concerning Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, he has seen the former Vice President’s name on the 2028 general election ballot paper, which, in his view, means Dr Bawumia will emerge as the winner of the NPP internal flagbearer contest.

He stated: “Bawumia is coming. His face is on the 2028 ballot paper.”

He continued that the hand of God is upon Dr Bawumia:

“The Lord is with Bawumia. God is washing away the mockery from him. There is not going to be any scheming. The mocked shall be exalted. Whatever they do, his face is already on the ballot paper. Even the number three he chose that is God’s number, a divine settlement. His victory will be divine; it will be influenced by the watchers.”

He, however, admitted that prophecies are not fixed and can change, saying:

“A lot of things are in the atmosphere. Can prophecies change? Yes, they can.”

Reactions to Prophet Testimony prophecy on Bawumia

YEP wrote:

"We know Bawumia will win the primaries, but he will lose massively in the general elections in 2028🤣."

Mr President wrote:

"Are you sure you slept well yesterday?"

GIVE BAWUMIA ANODA CHANCE:GBAC also added:

"God bless you, Man of God..We are going to plead on God to grant him victory🙏🏿."

Vida Anaab wrote:

"Still possible DMB all the way in Jesus's name amen amen."

Kwesi Nyantakyi campaigns for NPP’s Kennedy Agyapong

Kwesi Nyantakyi, former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has joined the campaign team of Kennedy Agyapong in his bid to become the NPP flagbearer for the 2028 election.

He was seen engaging delegates and encouraging them to vote for the former MP for Assin Central.

In a video on X, Nyantakyi joined Kennedy Agyapong in the Nadowli Kaleo Constituency in the Upper West Region, where they interacted with delegates ahead of the party’s presidential primaries scheduled for Saturday, January 31, 2026.

Nyantakyi urged delegates to choose Kennedy Agyapong instead of retaining Dr Bawumia.

During the engagement, he spoke to the crowd in their local dialect while Kennedy Agyapong listened, nodding and smiling.

Kwesi Nyantakyi joins Kennedy Agyapong's campaign team.

Nyantakyi discharged in number 12 exposé case

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Kwesi Nyantakyi was discharged in the Number 12 corruption case.

The prosecution was unable to present investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas to testify against him.

Anas reportedly declined to testify without wearing his trademark mask, despite a court order.

