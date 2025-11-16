NPP's Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe 'Abronye DC' has deepened rumours around YEA CEO Malik Basintale

In a recent video, Abronye claimed that Basintale had been flown to the UK for the treatment of an undisclosed ailment

Coming at a time when Basintale has not been very active on social media, Abronye's video has gained attention online

Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe a.k.a Abronye DC, has claimed that Malik Basintale was down with an ailment.

According to Abronye, Basintale, the CEO of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) had not been feeling well for about one month now.

He added that Basintale had been flown to the UK to receive treatment for the ailment he refused to disclose.

Abronye made the reference to the YEA CEO while speaking about the National Cathedral, claiming that Basintale had used the project to push propaganda against the erstwhile Nana Akufo-Addo government.

Speaking on The Evidence show on his Ohia TV on Facebook on Friday, November 14, 2025, he noted that even though Malik Basintale belonged to a different political party, he was not going to jubilate about him not feeling well.

"Deloitte has audited the National Cathedral and we all know the propaganda Basintale spread, taking fake pay slips to sit on TV to lie against men of God because of the political power...I have heard that you are not feeling well but I pray God heals you. The fact that you are an NDC person and I am NPP does not mean I be will happy when you are sick."

He further asked for God's healing mercies for the 32-year-old so he would recover and resume his work as the youngest CEO of any government agency in Ghana.

"Wherever you are in the UK getting treatment...you have not been in the office for about one month because you are not healthy, that is YEA CEO Malik Basintale, God should be with you and heal you so you can return to your post and work as the youngest chief executive officer," he said.

Watch the video below (Scroll to 1:06:00):

Rumours of Malik Basintale suffering stroke

Before Abronye DC's claims, there had been lingering rumours that Basintale might have suffered a stroke.

The rumour was first spread that by X (Twitter) accounts associated with the NPP. While none of the rumourmongers has been bold enough to give any details, it is worthy to note that at the time of this report, Basintale has not update his X since September 30, 2025.

See a tweet about Basintale below:

On his Instagram account, his last post was on August 26, 2025. His Facebook has seen a few updates in November 2025 with the last being a reshare of photos from the passing out of prison assistants originally posted on YEA's official page. Curiously, he was not captured in the photos.

Also, Basintale has not spoken about the tragic El-Wak Stadium stampede which claimed the lives of six ladies including Priscilla Nyamalor, Priscilla Afia Larbi, Matilda Midorse, Peace Kporviti, Benedicta Yara Kale, and Yvonne Amoateng.

His silence on the stampede has been particularly noticeable since the situation directly falls under youth employment issues.

