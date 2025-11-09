NPP Flagbearer Race: Bawumia Explains Why NDC Hates him

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has shared why the National Democratic Congress (NDC) dislikes him.

He said his bold criticism of former President Mahama and the NDC in 2016 helped the NPP win the election.

According to Bawumia, his strategy allowed Akufo-Addo to campaign freely while the NDC focused their attacks on him.

Former Vice President and 2024 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has explained why members of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) dislike him.

Speaking to delegates of the NPP, Dr Bawumia stated that the NDC hates him because of his efforts in ensuring they were voted out of office in 2016.

Ghana's former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, explains why the NDC hates him. Photo credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook.

The former Vice President, who is campaigning for the NPP's forthcoming flagbearer race, said he took charge of the 2016 electioneering campaign, fiercely criticised the NDC administration led by President John Mahama.

He said his description of President Mahama as "incompetent" triggered the entire NDC machinery to channel their energies into attacking him from all angles.

This, he claimed, allowed then-candidate Akufo-Addo the freedom to sell his policies to the Ghanaian electorate.

“In 2016, I told Nana Addo to take a back seat, let me tackle John Dramani Mahama head-on. I took him on, and that was when I said he was incompetent. John Mahama did not like it, so he also gave it to me squarely. He focused on me throughout his campaign, and Nana used that opportunity to focus on his campaign, which gave us victory,” he said in a report published by MynewsGH on Sunday, November 9, 2025.

“This is why the NDC doesn’t like me. When they hear my name, they start insulting me because my hard work and strategy took them into opposition in the 2016 elections,” he further explained.

NPP to elect flagbearer in 2026

The flagbearer race, scheduled for January 31, 2026, will be fiercely contested by Kennedy Agyapong, a former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Bryan Acheampong, former agric minister and MP for Abetifi, Yaw Osei Adutwum, former education minister, and MP for Bosomtwe,and a former general secretary of the party, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.

On Friday, October 10, the Election Committee of the NPP held a balloting for the five presidential aspirants.

Below is how the aspirants will be placed on the presidential ballot based on the numbers they picked:

Kennedy Agyapong Dr Bryan Acheampong Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyapong

The five aspirants have intensified their campaigns, crisscrossing the country to canvass for votes from NPP delegates as the flagbearer race draws nearer.

Former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is in a comfortable lead in the NPP flagbearer race. Photo credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook.

Bawumia leads NPP flagbearer race

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported thab Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was said to be leading the NPP flagbearer race ahead of the January 2026 vote.

A poll showed that 72 per cent of voters from the 2023 primary still support him over Kennedy Agyapong.

Bawumia’s stronghold in the Ashanti Region and support from disgruntled NPP voters could secure his 2028 presidential bid.

