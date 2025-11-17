A Ghanaian man shared his ordeal after the lady he sponsored to Canada married another man, leaving him heartbroken and disillusioned

In an interview, he explained that the situation became so overwhelming that he even considered ending his life at one point

His story has got many talking, sparking sympathy, advice, and caution online

A Ghanaian man has recounted the heartbreak he endured after sponsoring his girlfriend to Canada, only for her to leave him and marry another man in the country.

According to the man, who spoke in an emotional interview with Milo TV GH, the betrayal was devastating and affected him deeply.

He explained that at some point, the heartbreak was so intense he even considered ending his life.

“It was not easy at all. At one point, the heartbreak became so overwhelming that he even considered ending his life,” he confessed during the interview.

The man explained that his ordeal taught him hard lessons about trust and support in relationships.

“This does not mean you should not help anyone, but make sure you are helping the right one,” he advised, reflecting on his experience.

He praised his mother for being a strong pillar during his darkest moments, noting her support was vital in helping him regain stability and rebuild his life.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Heartbreak Story: Man Opens Up About Loss

The man narrated how he had invested emotionally and financially in the relationship, hoping to build a future together.

Sponsoring his girlfriend to Canada was meant to secure a better life for both of them.

However, he said that instead of reciprocating his efforts, his girlfriend betrayed him by marrying another man shortly after arriving in Canada.

The experience left him feeling hurt, disappointed, and disillusioned about trust in relationships.

“I gave my all, but the outcome was heartbreaking,” he said.

“It took a long time for me to understand that not everyone you help or love will value it the same way.”

Despite the emotional turmoil, the man slowly regained his confidence and focused on rebuilding his life.

He emphasised the importance of self-care, resilience, and the support of family during times of personal crisis.

Netizens react to man’s tragic love experience

Some netizens related to his pain, while others used the story as a cautionary tale.

Righteous0021 commented: “How can you tell me this story 😅.”

Sky added:

“Loving someone more than you comes with the highest risk.”

MR Bruce Toronto simply wrote:

“Asem o.”

Omono Kofi Asamoah addressed the lady directly:

“@Deborah.A🦋 you shouldn’t have done that, please.”

Burneside urged accountability:

“@akua_andra🦩❤️‍🔥 see what you've done to this man… go and apologize to him.”

Willie Official offered advice to men:

“I used to tell my fellow guys to focus on yourself ooo. Don’t invest in ladies… use that money to buy land instead.”

The story highlights the risks and emotional challenges involved in relationships where significant financial or personal investment is made, especially across borders.

Many have since praised the man for sharing his experience, saying it offers valuable lessons for young couples and those considering sponsoring partners abroad.

Mother cautions daughter not to trust men

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a caring Ghanaian mother sat with her 16-year-old daughter to have an honest conversation about boys.

In a video posted on TikTok, the mother, Akua Boahemaa Boate, warned her daughter, Angel, educating her about how some boys bet on girls to impress their friends.

Following the uncomfortable discussion with her mother, the girl responded humorously by cursing any boy who might approach her with such intentions.

Source: YEN.com.gh