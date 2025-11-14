A Ghanaian mother sat her 16-year-old daughter down to speak some hard truths about boys

The caring mother advised her teenage child not to fall victim to boys who bet on girls’ hearts

Reacting to her mom’s advice, the girl hilariously cursed any boy who with unkind intentions

A caring Ghanaian mother sat with her 16-year-old daughter to have an honest conversation about boys.

A mother tells her daughter about tricks boys use on girls, warning her not to be a victim. Image credit: Akuaboahemaaboate/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a video posted on TikTok, the mother, Akua Boahemaa Boate, warned her daughter, Angel, educating her about how some boys bet on girls to impress their friends.

She said, “Be very mindful of boys. Sometimes they talk among their friends and say, ‘I bet you GHC 200 I can get this girl.’ So be careful. Some are dangerous. Don’t be a victim.”

Following the uncomfortable discussion with her mother, the girl responded humorously by cursing any boy who might approach her with such intentions.

In Twi, Angel cursed these boys in advance, saying that if they tried, their legs would become bowed and they would soil themselves wherever they went.

Netizens react to frank mother-daughter talk

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from social media:

Pä Nå:

“Mom is scared 😂”

Seyram🐍:

“Mom: Don’t be a victim Angel: rolls her eyes Conclusion: Angel in her head: I want to be a victim 😂😂”

akosuabrown86:

“Angel, listen to mommy ooo! That’s the best advice your mom can give you as a teenager growing up. I recently had a similar conversation with my teen son. He felt uncomfortable, but I did it anyway. Boys can also be victims! I’m not ready to be a grandma 😂😂😂😂😂”

Spyces throwbacks↩️😎:

“Once she falls for a guy, that’s it!! She won’t listen to anything… but it’s still good to advise her regardless.”

KofiGuy Jnr:

“She is already crushing on a boy in her school. We’ve all been there before.”

ElikemTheGossip:

“Listen to your mum oooo. Fear boys 😂😂😂”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Ghanaian boy says mother’s GH₵50 is insufficient

A young Ghanaian boy expressed frustration over the amount of money his mother gives him daily, saying it was not enough.

In a Facebook video, he demanded that his mother either increase the daily amount or give him a job so he could earn his own money.

The boy did not specify what type of job he wanted but insisted, “I don’t want her money. She should give me a job so I can make my own money.”

It is unclear whether his mother is in a position to employ him.

A young boy complains that the GH₵50 daily chop money his mum gives him is not enough. Photo credit: The Economic Times, Psychology Benefits Society

Source: UGC

Bystanders watching the confrontation criticised the boy, and when someone asked him what job he wanted, he did not provide an answer.

Ghanaian mother celebrates son joining US military

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a proud Ghanaian mother abroad wept after her son officially joined the United States Army.

In a touching viral video, she filmed her son during his passing-out parade, visibly emotional and grateful about his success.

The mother, recording the footage from the US, captured her son standing tall in his US army uniform among other cadets.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh