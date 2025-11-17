Prophet Kumchacha suggested postponing Daddy Lumba ’ s funeral for a year due to ongoing controversies

He criticised family head Abusupanin Kofi Owusu for an alleged GH₵30,000 withdrawal from funeral account

Kumchacha expressed frustration, stating that the tensions surrounding the funeral discouraged active participation

Prophet Kumchacha, the founder and leader of Heaven's Gate Ministries, has made a stern suggestion regarding the ongoing disputes surrounding the funeral arrangements of Ghanaian musician Daddy Lumba.

While appearing as a guest on United Showbiz, the man of God, whose real name is Nicholas Osei, stated that if decisions were left to him, he would prefer the late singer's ceremony to be postponed for an entire year.

Owusu accused of withdrawing from funeral account

His statement comes after the family head Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu was accused of secretly withdrawing GH₵30,000 from the funeral account.

According to Kumchacha, this controversy has overshadowed preparations and has created unnecessary tension among those involved.

In his words:

"If not that the elders have set the funeral date to December 13, I wish the funeral could be postponed for a year. Daddy Lumba should be in the mortuary for a year so that all these shenanigans will cool down," he said.

The disputes resurfaced at a time when the funeral arrangements were almost finalised, leading to public frustration.

After Daddy Lumba’s death on July 26, a one-week observance was held on August 31 at the Black Star Square in Accra, during which numerous prominent Ghanaians donated large sums of money towards the late legend’s funeral scheduled for December 13, 2025.

Prophet Kumchacha speaks about Daddy Lumba's funeral

Kumchacha also questioned Abusupaninn Kofi Owusu’s justification, arguing that as the family head, catering for Daddy Lumba’s wives should have been his responsibility and that the withdrawal could have been better managed.

"We were nearly finished, but now the family head's financial issue has resurfaced. He claims to have paid for the goat and provided money for the upkeep of both women. What if that money wasn’t available?"

"He is the head of the family, and it’s his duty to take care of the wives. Where did he get the money from? He mentioned taking out a loan, but the GH₵30,000 meant to be saved could have been placed somewhere it couldn’t be accessed," he remarked.

The Prophet emphasised that the family head had been associated with issues since the beginning of the funeral planning, which, in his view, discouraged many people from actively participating.

Watch the video of Prophet Kumchacha talking about Daddy Lumba's funeral:

Kofi Owusu ordered to turn over funds

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that blogger Clement Asamoah of Gossips24 TV explained that actions were taken against Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu over the funds to be used for Daddy Lumba's funeral.

He stated that apart from being asked to step aside from organising the funeral, he was also ordered to return funds that had already been raised for the program.

Abusuapanin has reportedly also been directed to surrender all funds in a CAL bank account that was announced by the now-defunct funeral committee to raise money.

