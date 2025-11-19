Hundreds of 2023-trained teachers marched in Accra to demand financial clearance and immediate GES recruitment

The protesters held emotional placards and peacefully delivered petitions to the Ministry of Education and Jubilee House

Despite previous protests, the government cited budget constraints, while teachers criticised the delay as systemic neglect

Hundreds of sad and frustrated 2023-trained teachers took to the streets of Accra in a massive protest against the government's failure to recruit them into the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The 2023-trained teachers protest on the streets of Accra over the government's failure to recruit them into the GES. Photo credit: 1957. Image source: Facebook

The demonstration, dubbed "Recruitment Now", was organised on Tuesday, November 19, 2025, by the Coalition of Unemployed 2023-Trained Teachers.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the participants were dressed in red and black, marching peacefully from the Obra Spot at Kwame Nkrumah Circle to the Ministry of Education and the Jubilee House.

Aggrieved Ghanaian teachers call for action

The 2023-trained teachers demanded immediate financial clearance, the reopening of the GES recruitment portal, and clear communication from the Ministry of Education regarding when they would be posted.

Many of the protesters held placards with bold and emotional messages. One that caught the attention of many read: 'Neighbours are mocking us because we are unemployed.'

Some also read 'No more excuses, open the portal, 'GES, stop playing hide-and-seek with our future.'

Despite the demonstrators' frustration, the protest remained peaceful. As they marched through the streets, the teachers sang patriotic songs and chanted, with police officers providing security throughout the protest.

This is not the first time the 2023 batch of trained teachers has staged a protest. Earlier this year, 2025, similar demonstrations were held in Kumasi and Tamale, but, according to the group, the government has taken no concrete action.

The Ministry of Education and the GES have repeatedly cited budgetary constraints and delayed financial clearance processes as the reason for the continued delay.

However, the Coalition insists that qualified teachers remain idle while schools across Ghana face teacher shortages, and they view the delay as a form of systemic neglect.

Watch the video of the teachers' protest below:

Ghanaians react to the 2023-trained teachers' protest

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the protest video on Facebook. Some of the comments are below.

Partey's Son stated:

"I, as a 2024 trained teacher, looking at this and having mixed feelings. So, this is what we will do before they post us? Eiii."

Mwinmaalu Innocent wrote:

"I think teachers should be employed first before the security services recruitment brouhaha."

Zakus Faculty claimed:

"I heard the financial minister saying he has granted clearance for teachers and nurses."

Kwaku Collins questioned:

"So what was the NPP doing in those 8 years?"

Source: YEN.com.gh