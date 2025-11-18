Teacher trainee known as Abena Official from Al Faruq College of Education in Wenchi has not yet been posted and now hawks sachets and bottled water to survive.

A viral video shows her carrying a heavy load of water while selling in traffic, sparking concern and admiration from viewers online

She advised fellow unposted trainees to stay strong, find alternative work opportunities, and never give up as they wait for a government posting

A young teacher trainee well-known on TikTok as Abena Official has become a symbol of resilience and perseverance after one of her videos of hawking sachet water on the streets went viral.

Abena completed her teacher education at Al Faruq College of Education in Wenchi and has been waiting for a government posting for quite some time.

With no official posting and no support system, she decided to empower herself instead of being unproductive or relying on others for help.

In the video that captivated the hearts of so many, viewers watched Abena hawking sachet water, among other drinks, while balancing a heavy pan of sachet water on her head as she walked down the street while selling both sachet and bottled water in moments of transit.

The load appeared fairly heavy to carry on her head while manoeuvring through traffic, resulting in some people in the comments section showing concern for her well-being.

Teacher Trainee Hawker inspires many

In the video on TikTok, Abena noted that she was not going to wait indefinitely for a posting. She also encouraged her fellow trainees going through similar situations to stay strong and productive, instead of allowing depression or hardships to break them.

She captioned her video:

"When it's your turn, wait for the government to post you"

In her opinion, any job is a good job provided it is honest work that brings in money.

Her story has generated open debate about unemployment among teacher trainees and the significant delays in deployment.

Watch the video of Abena Official below:

Ghanaians praise teacher trainee Hawker

Many social media users have urged the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service to rectify the backlog of posted teachers who have completed their training and passed their licensing exams, yet have not been placed in the system.

Many identified and hailed her for her industriousness and praised her strength as she observed the transformation of processes with increased frustration and grievances, like many educated and trained teachers across the nation.

Check out some comments below:

Flyboy commented:

"God bless your hustle"

maamesafoa commented:

"God bless ur efforts, I pray u meet your destiny helpers"

StarBoy_On_Top commented:

"Your transaction was clean and perfect"

Nitah commented:

"Herr this work, is difficult oh may u be great"

Muna commented:

"God will see us through"

Teacher trainee chooses passion over billions offer

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian teacher trainee had to make a choice between GH¢3 billion and teaching, which surfaced online.

In the video, the man proudly rejected the GH¢3 billion, stressing that he preferred to teach since he was very passionate about his job.

Netizens who saw the video were divided as they took to the comment section to express their views.

