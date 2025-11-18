Kumasi Mayor Shows Humility, Spotted Sweeping A Street, Traders Praise Him in Trending Video
- The Kumasi Mayor has grabbed the headlines after a video of him went viral on social media
- In the video, he was seen sweeping a street as part of his quest to promote cleanliness
- Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the actions of the mayor
The Kumasi Mayor, Richard Kwasi Ofori, has earned the admiration of netizens with his display of humility.
This comes after a video surfaced showing him sweeping a street in the regional capital of Kumasi on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.
A video which has gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of Gists Online showed the mayor, popularly called Zuba, sweeping with energy as if it were a task he performs regularly.
His decision to sweep amazed onlookers and market traders alike, as a young man tried intervening by taking over.
King Zuba, however, insisted on finishing what he started and continued to sweep the tarred street. His act of humility left onlookers in awe as they began to cheer.
The video showing the Kumasi Mayor sweeping the street was captioned:
"Kumasi Mayor, Hon. Richard Ofori (King Zuba), was seen sweeping the Kejetia area in the city's Central Business District as part of his ongoing efforts to promote cleanliness in Kumasi," the caption read.
Kumasi Mayor consoles China City Mall workers
King Zuba, in October, received commendation from netizens in the wake of the fire that ravaged the newly built China City Mall.
A video that went viral online showed him at the scene at the time of the fire at the Kumasi Santasi Roundabout.
The mayor showed his soft spot as he was seen consoling a female Chinese national who was crying following the devastating fire that consumed the newly built shopping mall.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to Kumasi Mayor sweeping street
Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the decision by the mayor to sweep the streets.
Pretty Jamie opined:
“These people make government look easy awwww.”
NANAIKBINFO reacted:
“Whenever I see leaders behaving normally like this, I feel so happy.”
Tony stated:
“When your teacher comes to class and starts to sweep P3, know you are in trouble.”
Kwabena Adu commented:
“Settings foo sei.”
user9757432676132 indicated:
“They are learning from Dormaahene.”
John Dumelo clears gutters with Bus Stop boys
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Setor Dumelo joined Wode Maya and the BuzStop Boys on their sanitation campaign on Monday, March 31, 2025.
The NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency and Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture was seen in a video with Wode Maya and the BuzStop Boys clearing gutters at Okponglo.
John Dumelo scooped out debris that filled the gutters and blocked the flow of water, poured it into a pan, and also donated GH₵10k towards the clearing fee of the BuzStop Boys' newly imported mini excavator.
Source: YEN.com.gh
