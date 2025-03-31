John Dumelo joined Wode Maya and Buzstop Boys during their cleanup exercise at Okponglo on Monday, March 31, 2025

The Ayawaso West Wuogon MP, in a video, used a shovel to clear the choked gutters that prevented the free flow of water

John Dumelo also donated GH₵10k towards the clearance fee of the BuzStop Boys' newly imported mini excavator

Ghanaian actor-turned-politician, John Setor Dumelo, joined famous YouTuber Wode Maya and the BuzStop Boys on their sanitation campaign on Monday, March 31, 2025.

John Dumelo joins Wode Maya and BuzStop Boys to clear the gutters at Okponglo. Photo source: @sikaofficial1

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by blogger Sika Official, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency and the Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture was spotted with Wode Maya and the BuzStop Boys clearing some gutters at Okponglo.

In the video, John Dumelo used a shovel to fetch sand that had filled the gutters and stopped the water from freely flowing and poured it into a pan. The Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture also donated GH₵10k towards the clearance fee of the BuzStop Boys' newly imported mini excavator.

Since becoming the MP for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, the actor has maintained his commitment to tackling the problems hampering development in his area of jurisdiction.

John Dumelo recently earned massive plaudits from many Ghanaians after he provided a solution to the traffic issues at Okponglo Junction.

He collaborated with the Department of Urban Roads to install a traffic signal controller to ensure that the malfunctioning traffic lights were working properly on the side of the road.

John Dumelo gets an excavator to dredge a river in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency. Photo source: @johndumelo1

Source: UGC

BuzStop Boys' cleanup exercise initiatives

The cleanup exercise at Okponglo on Monday, March 31, 2025, was organised by the BuzStop Boys in collaboration with Wode Maya as part of the Eid al-Fitr festival celebrations in Ghana.

Since bursting onto the scene over a year ago, the BuzStop Boys sanitation group have embarked on several cleanup exercises across the country. The group famously collaborated with celebrated actress and television host Nana Ama McBrown, who joined them in past clean-up exercises.

The award-winning actress previously participated in one of such exercises at North Kaneshie’s Swanlake area. Wearing protective gear, she worked with the team to remove waste from clogged gutters and also appealed to Ghanaians to maintain proper sanitation in their various communities to protect one another from certain illnesses.

The BuzStop Boys have also earned massive plaudits from notable Ghanaian personalities, including Lil Win, Shatta Wale and President John Dramani Mahama.

In June 2024, Shatta Wale visited the BuzStop Boys during their cleanup exercise at Alajo in the Greater Accra Region and surprised them with a cheque of GH₵30k.

President John Mahama also donated GH¢50,000 to support the BuzStop Boys' initiatives after the group paid a courtesy visit to the former's office last year.

Below are the videos of John Dumelo joining Wode Maya and BuzStop Boys to clear gutters:

Reactions to John Dumelo clearing Okponglo gutters

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

BashiruAbdul11 commented:

"Day-by-day John Dumelo dey give his opponent headache oo 😁😁😁."

nka_gha said:

"I just knew he would join them today after Wode Maya announced it. MP really dey show working. I hope it doesn’t end today."

kwesi_karter wrote:

"More than a politician."

John Dumelo speaks after A&C Mall incident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo spoke after rainfall caused a carport solar panel to damage several vehicles at the A&C Mall in East Legon on March 25.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon MP shared that he had visited various communities in the constituency and was in discussion with some individuals to help those affected by the devastation caused by the rain.

John Dumelo's remarks on the incident at the A&C Mall in East Legon garnered reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

