The Ghana Armed Forces has officially resumed its 2025/2026 recruitment exercise

A video from one of the centres showed orderliness as applicants were well treated and given a nice treatment

This comes after six individuals reportedly died on November 12, 2025, during a fatal stampede at the solitary El Wak venue

The Ghana Armed Forces has resumed its 2025/2026 recruitment exercise in the Greater Accra Region, following a suspension due to the fatal El Wak stampede.

The recruitment exercise resumed in the early morning of Thursday, November 20, 2025.

A short clip sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @ghbrain_ showed the possible recruits in white shirts and black joggers, nicely seated on chairs in tents at the El Wak Stadium, waiting to get screened.

Looking relaxed and feeling comfortable, some of the applicants were going through their documents.

A military officer was then seen in the video making some pronouncements to the potential recruits.

Details of the screening

According to the Ghana Armed Forces in a statement, the screening process will now take place across eight sub-centres within five key locations in the region.

These locations include El-Wak Stadium – 2 centres, Nicholson Park, Burma Camp – 2 centres, Air Force Base, Burma Camp, Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Teshie – 2 centres and the Eastern Naval Command, Tema

With this arrangement, qualified applicants, grouped into batches of 600, were sent SMS notifications on their reporting dates, batch numbers, and designated centres.

Applicants have also been urged to check the recruitment portal regularly for updates and to strictly follow instructions. Verification can also be done via the recruitment portal.

The statement further added that relatives of applicants will not be allowed at the screening centres to reduce congestion, and that non-applicants will be denied entry.

This new measure comes in the wake of the stampede on November 12, which led to the deaths of six people and injuries to over 20.

According to the Ghana Armed Forces, twelve people were in critical condition, while five received treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. A separate recruitment exercise in Kumasi also recorded five injuries.

At the time of writing the report, the video of the resumption of the recruitment process had generated a lot of reactions.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Ghana Army recruitment

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared their views on the resumption of the recruitment process.

Velvet Viper stated:

"Then training go sweet ooo."

Nessa’s Hive stated:

"So in Ghana here, we allow something to happen before we do the right thing ei."

Qwadwoh Rhich stated:

"But Ghana koraa, why so? If it had not happened that way, like they won’t have even provided tents eeii."

Veep visits El Wak victims

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Vice President, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, paid a visit to the victims of the El-Wak stampede who are receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

She was accompanied by the Deputy Minister for Defence, Brogya Gyemfi, the Chief of Defence Staff, Major General William Agyapong, and staff from her office.

