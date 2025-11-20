The Ghana Armed Forces arrested two applicants for allegedly presenting forged summary sheets

Col. Anane said the fake documents were traced to individuals selling fraudulent application services

The suspects were handed over to the police as GAF ramped up verification to maintain integrity

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has apprehended two applicants today, November 20, 2025, for allegedly presenting forged documents during the ongoing 2025 recruitment exercise.

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) arrests two Ghanaian applicants at Nicholson Stadium for forging their documents. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1. Image source: X

Source: Twitter

Lieutenant Colonel Rita Anane, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Nicholson Stadium (Burma Camp), briefed the public on how they apprehended two applicants—a man and a woman—at the venue after they presented forged summary sheets during the screening.

The Lieutenant Colonel was also seen holding up the counterfeit documents as evidence of their efforts to detect forgeries from desperate job seekers.

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the incident unfolded amid heightened scrutiny following last week's deadly stampede at the El Wak Stadium, which claimed six lives and prompted a temporary halt to screenings.

GAF arrests two applicants over forged documents

With recruitment resuming across multiple sites, including Nicholson Stadium, authorities have ramped up verification protocols to root out fraud and ensure a fair process.

Col. Anane, dressed in camouflage fatigues and flanked by fellow officers, detailed how the duo’s deception was swiftly uncovered during routine checks.

She said:

“These are clone copies of our summary sheets. They come from people selling fake vouchers or applying on behalf of others in cybercafés. They take your money, create a bogus application, and send you a fake SMS inviting you to screening at a centre like here at Nicholson.”

She emphasised that the forgeries mimic official invitations but fail under scrutiny. She added:

“The QR code, when scanned, doesn’t match our system. We ask applicants to log into the official GAF portal with their Ghana Card ID right on site; that’s when the truth comes out.”

According to her, the two culprits were handed over to the civil police for further investigation and potential prosecution. She also warned that such attempts not only risk arrest but also undermine the integrity of the forces.

Watch the details of her explaining how the two applicants with forged documents were caught in the video below:

Reactions to the GAF applicants' document forgery

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@KSnetne stated:

"Good on the Ghana Armed Forces for staying vigilant! Shows that integrity matters and shortcuts won’t be tolerated. Anyone trying to cheat the system is only sabotaging their own future."

@Fred_Dperfed9 wrote:

"Connection man deceive them. The system has changed. Ghana Army please forgive them, It’s not their fault."

@OladokunElisha commented:

"That’s exactly how it should be. If you’re trying to join a force built on discipline, integrity, and national security, you can’t start the journey with fraud. It’s good the checks are catching these things early. Better to filter out the dishonesty now than deal with a bigger problem when they’re already in uniform."

MP Zanetor Rawlings addresses the press while inspecting the El-Wak Stadium during a GAF recruitment exercise. Photo credit: zanetor rawlings. Image source: Facebook, TikTok

Source: TikTok

Zanetor Rawlings comments on recruitment at El-Wak

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that MP Zanetor Rawlings joined the Parliamentary Select Committee to inspect the resumed GAF recruitment exercise at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.

She expressed satisfaction with the improved security measures and disciplined atmosphere following the tragic stampede on November 12, 2025.

Rawlings said the committee was pleased with the efficient screening process and would present a favourable report to Parliament.

Source: YEN.com.gh