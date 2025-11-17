The Ghana Armed Forces has set a date for the resumption of its 2025/2026 recruitment exercise

The Ghana Armed Forces has announced the resumption of its 2025/2026 recruitment exercise in the Greater Accra Region, following a suspension due to the fatal El Wak stampede.

The recruitment exercise will continue from Thursday, November 20, 2025.

The Ghana Armed Forces adds new venues for its recruitment exercise following the El Wak stampede. Credit: Ghana Armed Forces

The army said the screening process will now take place across eight sub-centres within five key locations in the region.

These locations are:

El-Wak Stadium – 2 centres, Nicholson Park, Burma Camp – 2 centres, Air Force Base, Burma Camp, Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Teshie – 2 centres Eastern Naval Command, Tema

According to the army, all qualified applicants—grouped into batches of 600—will receive SMS notifications detailing their reporting dates, batch numbers, and designated centres.

Applicants have also been urged to check the recruitment portal for updates regularly and strictly follow instructions.

Those who do not receive a text message by November 20, the GAF added, are advised to call 0256405104 or send a WhatsApp message to 0256405154 for assistance.

Verification can also be done via the recruitment portal.

The statement further cautions that family members and friends will not be allowed at the screening centres to reduce congestion, and that non-applicants will be denied entry.

The Ghana Armed Forces also confirmed that the Board of Inquiry investigating the circumstances leading to last week’s stampede is currently at work.

To ensure a fair process, the entire Greater Accra recruitment team has been replaced.

The new officers overseeing the exercise include: Commodore F.A. Nyarko – Director General, Human Resource, Colonel F. Kusi-Darko – Director, Manpower, Colonel G.B. Eduah – Director, Information Technology.

The victims of the November 12 stampede will continue receiving free medical care at the 37 Military Hospital until full recovery.

In addition, the Armed Forces will provide a special recruitment package for the injured after recovery, as well as for the families of those who lost their lives.

About the El Wak stampede

The stampede on November 12 led to the death of 6 and injuries to over 20.

Twelve people were in critical condition, while five received treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. A separate recruitment exercise in Kumasi also recorded five injuries.

The army blamed the incident on the breach by applicants who allegedly breached security protocols.

Thousands of applicants had moved to the stadium as part of the body selection process for recruitment.

The army stated that preliminary investigations indicate the stampede was triggered by an unexpected surge of applicants who breached security protocols and rushed into the gates ahead of the scheduled screening.

Senior military officers who supervised the recruitment exercise were asked to step aside.

