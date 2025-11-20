An adorable moment during the ongoing Ghana Armed Forces 2025/2026 recruitment exercise has gone viral

This comes as cooling fans were brought to the venue to ensure that applicants are not impacted by the heat during the process

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the new move

The Ghana Armed Forces is doing its best to ensure that applicants feel comfortable at the various recruitment centres after resuming its 2025/2026 recruitment exercise in the Greater Accra Region, following a suspension due to the fatal El Wak stampede.

As the recruitment exercise resumed early on Thursday, November 20, 2025, measures have been put in place to ensure applicants proceed through the process seamlessly.

The Ghana Armed Forces has resumed its 2025/2026 recruitment exercise. Photo credit: @ghbrain/TikTok

With this arrangement, applicants at El Wak are now seated on chairs in tents at the stadium, waiting to be screened.

A new video, which is now making waves, showed the moment cooling fans were brought to the venue to help improve the comfort of applicants.

The 25-second video showed some military personnel removing the cooling fans from the back of a pickup truck.

Some prospective applicants were also seen taking turns to undergo the necessary screening process at the venue.

Details of the screening

In a statement by the Ghana Armed Forces, the screening process will now take place across eight sub-centres within five key locations in the region.

These locations include El-Wak Stadium – 2 centres, Nicholson Park, Burma Camp – 2 centres, Air Force Base, Burma Camp, Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Teshie – 2 centres and the Eastern Naval Command, Tema

Relatives of applicants have meanwhile been notified that they will not be allowed at the screening centres to reduce congestion, and that non-applicants will be denied entry.

This intervention comes on the backdrop of the tragic stampede on November 12, which led to the deaths of six people and injuries to over 20.

At the time, twelve people were in critical condition, while five received treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. A separate recruitment exercise in Kumasi also recorded five injuries.

The video, at the time of writing the report, had raked in over 2,000 likes and 30 comments.

Reactions to Ghana Army recruitment

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared their views on the resumption of the recruitment process.

ManuelHopkins wrote:

"Hmm, unless people are told, the right things are not done. A recruit is like your child. How you make your child feel safe, do the same for them. Kudos."

Asare Christiana opined:

"So must people always die before measures are put in place?"

Venia added:

"How do you expect the victims’ families to feel when they see this? Y’all could have put these measures in place earlier."

Richard Obeng wrote:

"We all learn from our mistakes. The money collected, this is what you should have used some of it for. Change is accepted."

Veep visits El Wak victims

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Vice President, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, visited the victims of the El-Wak stampede who are receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

She was accompanied by the Deputy Minister for Defence, Brogya Gyemfi, the Chief of Defence Staff, Major General William Agyapong, and staff from her office to check on the well-being of the injured persons.

Source: YEN.com.gh